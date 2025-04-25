Global Market For Cancer Nanotech Expected To Reach $265.4 Billion By 2029

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nanotechnology in Cancer Treatment Market was valued at $102.4 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $265.4 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 17.4%.

This report provides detailed information about nanotechnology in the cancer treatment market. The report analyzes the market trends for nanotechnology in cancer treatment with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates through 2029 (forecast period 2024-2029), and regional markets. This report highlights nanotechnology in cancer treatment's current and future market potential and analyzes the competitive environment. The report covers regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also covers market estimates for 2029 and market shares for key players.

The market scope in this report is segmented into product type and cancer types. Based on product type, the market is segmented into liposomes, polymeric nanoparticles, micelles, hydrogels, and dendrimers. The market is segmented by cancer type into lungs, breast, leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma and other cancers.

The market has been segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The regional segment includes a detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia and India. For market projections, data will be provided for 2023 as the base year, with forecasts for 2024 through 2029.

The report's goals include:



Analyzing product and cancer type.

Analyzing global market size and segments.

Reviewing market constraints and drivers.

Providing detailed market forecasts for 2029. Assessing market shares, competitiveness and industry structure.

Identifying potential long-term impacts on nanotechnology in the cancer treatment market.

The report includes:



Analyses of the trends in global markets for nanotechnology in cancer treatment, with revenue data for 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, application and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the global market dynamics, technological advances, regulations and standards, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Information pertaining to evolving trends and patterns, recent technological breakthroughs, and the types of nanostructured materials, nanodevices, and nanotools used for research, diagnosis and therapy of the types of cancer

Statistics regarding the incidence and prevalence of cancer cases, as well as global mortality figures

Analysis of relevant patents and patent grants

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of leading companies:



AstraZeneca



Baxter



Boston Scientific Corp.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Les Laboratoires Servier



Novartis AG



Pfizer Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Key Attributes:

