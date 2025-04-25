Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NASA Invites Local Middle Schoolers To Explore Agency STEM Careers

2025-04-25 01:16:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TECH Day is designed to inspire and inform the next generation of innovators by introducing them to clear and attainable career pathways into the aerospace industry. Students will tour NASA Glenn facilities, participate in an interactive engineering challenge, and engage with professionals to learn about the wide range of careers in STEM fields.

Student tours will include the following Glenn facilities:

  • Glenn International Space Station Payload Operations Center, where researchers remotely operate experiments aboard the International Space Station
  • Graphics and Visualization Lab, where researchers create engaging projects using virtual and augmented reality
  • Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory, a unique indoor space designed to mimic the surface of the Moon and Mars
  • 10x10 Supersonic Wind Tunnel, NASA Glenn's largest and fastest wind tunnel facility

Creating Clear Pathways

Developing early and accessible entry points into STEM careers is essential to meeting the growing demand for a skilled technical workforce. NASA STEM engagement events help students visualize their future and better understand the technical experience needed for a career in the aerospace sector. Opportunities like this equip students with the skills to further technological advancement and become the STEM professionals of tomorrow.

Media interested in attending should contact Jacqueline Minerd at [email protected] no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 30. Interviews with experts will take place from 9 to 10 a.m.

For more information on NASA Glenn, visit:

