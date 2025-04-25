Webstar Technology Group To Leverage Blockchain Tokenization For Real Estate Projects

Worldwide Market Expansion : The global cryptocurrency market has a total capitalization of approximately $3.08 trillion1.

Tokenization of Real Assets : The trend of tokenizing physical assets, such as real estate and commodities, is gaining momentum, offering increased liquidity and accessibility for investors.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Webstar Technology Group (OTCMKTS: WBSR) is proud to announce its strategic initiative to integrate cryptocurrency tokenization into its current and future real estate ventures. This forward-thinking approach aims to attract a broader spectrum of investors and offer dividend-paying digital assets, thereby enhancing value across select projects on a case-by-case basis.

By utilizing blockchain technology, Webstar will tokenize real estate assets, allowing investors to purchase fractional ownership through digital tokens. This method not only democratizes access to high-value real estate investments but also provides increased liquidity and transparency. Investors can trade these tokens on secondary markets, offering flexibility traditionally unavailable in real estate investments.

"Tokenization allows us to break down the barriers of traditional real estate investing," said Ricardo Haynes, CEO of Webstar Technology Group. "By leveraging blockchain technology, we're providing investors with secure, transparent, and efficient avenues to participate in our real estate projects. This approach will also enhance liquidity and potential returns for our shareholders."

The move aligns with the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies in the United States. Recent developments have demonstrated a clear shift toward embracing digital assets, including the establishment of initiatives to support blockchain infrastructure and digital currency reserves. In parallel, regulatory adjustments have begun to create a more favorable environment for innovation, making it easier for companies to explore blockchain-based investment models and tokenization strategies. Webstar's adoption of tokenization is not only timely but also positions the company at the forefront of real estate investment innovation.

About Webstar Technology Group

Webstar Technology Group (OTCMKTS: WBSR) is a leading real estate development company committed to innovation and excellence with a focus on leveraging cutting-edge solutions to drive growth and create value, and the Company is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for its customers and shareholders. The Company is devoted to developing innovative projects that enhance the quality of life and provide unique entertainment, lifestyle and recreational experiences. With a focus on leading-edge entertainment, Webstar Technology Group is committed to creating destinations that inspire and delight. The Company will shortly be releasing more information on these and other relevant matters.

Investor Relations

Webstar Technology Group

P: (404) 994-7819

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

Webstar Technology Group

P: (254) 704-2675

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

1 Source: crypto-prices/?sh=5a6318a42478

SOURCE Webstar Technology Group

