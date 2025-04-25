Riunite Joins The 2025 Tequila & Taco Music Festival As Official Wine Sponsor

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Riunite offers a refreshing alternative. Festivalgoers can swing by the Riunite tent toincluding Lambrusco, Lambrusco Rosé, Moscato, and Sangria. Each festival location will feature a full schedule of live music performances, enhancing the atmosphere and complementing the culinary and beverage offerings.

Riunite will appear at the following festival locations:



San Diego – April 26, 2025, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, CA 92014)



Ventura – July 19, 2025, at the Ventura Fairgrounds (10 E Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001)

Palmdale – September 20, 2025, at the Palmdale Amphitheater (2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93551)

This festival activation is just one piece of Riunite's nationwide celebration of all things Lambrusco. Leading up to National Lambrusco Day on June 21st, the brand is engaging consumers in a summer of fun-including an AI powered pizza contest inviting fans to show off their creativity for the chance to win a year's supply of pizza.

"The Tequila & Taco Music Festival is the perfect blend of flavor and fun-and that's exactly what Riunite delivers," said Mina Belhaj Rouas, VP of Marketing and Trade Development at Frederick Wildman. "We're excited to offer something new to the festival experience and give attendees the chance to discover just how easy-drinking and joyful Riunite can be."

Riunite's participation in the Tequila & Taco Music Festival reflects the brand's commitment to making high-quality, approachable wines a welcome part of life's celebrated occasions.

For festival dates, tickets, and more information, visit .

About Riunite

Riunite, established in 1950, is an Italian wine brand rooted in collaboration and excellence. Originating from a coalition of 9 co-op wineries in the Province of Reggio Emilia, Riunite has grown into a global leader in grape and wine production. With over 1,450 families of winegrowers, 8 cooperative winemaking centers, and 4,600 hectares of vineyards, Riunite processes 89,000 tons of grapes annually. Committed to sustainability and quality, Riunites portfolio represents a diverse range of varietals, including its renowned Lambrusco. Produced without added sugars, Riunities wines offer an approachable character and natural sweetness. In every bottle, Riunite invites you to savor the essence of Italian craftsmanship.

About the Tequila and Taco Music Festival

The Tequila and Taco Music Festival is an annual celebration of Mexican culture, culinary delights, and live music taking place across California. Featuring tequila tastings, gourmet tacos, live musical performances, and artisan vendors, the festival offers attendees an immersive experience like no other.

Media Contact:

Shelby Sonkin

[email protected]

SOURCE Riunite