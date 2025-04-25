Elevation Oncology Presents Preclinical Proof-Of-Concept Data For EO-1022 At The American Association For Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025

-- EO-1022 is a potentially differentiated HER3 ADC designed to address significant unmet needs across multiple

solid tumors --

-- On-track to file IND application in 2026 --

BOSTON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV ), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced new preclinical proof-of-concept data for its novel HER3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), EO-1022. The data will be presented in a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025, being held April 25-30 in Chicago, Illinois.

"We designed EO-1022 with several notable features, including glycan site-specific conjugation and MMAE payloads, in order to address the significant need for a novel HER3 ADC that can potentially deliver improved efficacy and safety to patients with a range of solid tumors," said Joseph Ferra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology. "Today, we are excited to share preclinical proof-of-concept data for EO-1022, which indicate enhanced stability and anti-tumor activity than benchmark HER3 ADCs in the models tested in vitro and in vivo. We believe these findings support the potential of EO-1022 in treating multiple HER3-expressing cancers and look forward to progressing this program toward the clinic."

EO-1022 is an ADC containing seribantumab, a fully human IgG2 anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody, which is site-specifically conjugated at glycan to the monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) payload with a drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of 4. Elevation Oncology designed EO-1022 leveraging the site-specific ADC technology platform licensed from Synaffix B.V. Elevation Oncology is developing EO-1022 for the treatment of solid tumors that express HER3, including breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. Elevation Oncology expects to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for EO-1022 in 2026.

In a poster titled, "Preclinical discovery and characterization of EO-1022, a site-specific glycan-conjugated anti-HER3 vc-MMAE ADC for treating solid tumors," Elevation Oncology scientists will present in vitro and in vivo data that show:



EO-1022 is highly stable in human serum, with a homogenous DAR of 4 and minimal free payload compared to seribantumab-vcMMAE and patritumab-DXd, two benchmark HER3 ADCs, both of which use stochastic conjugation. These findings illustrate that a key feature of EO-1022 is minimal systemic exposure to free payload, potentially resulting in reduced payload-associated toxicity in patients and an improved safety profile.

EO-1022 exhibits potent in vitro cytotoxicity that is dependent on HER3 expression levels. EO-1022 elicits anti-tumor activity in in vivo models of low, medium and high HER3 expression levels, including in a patient derived xenograft (PDX) model of low HER3-expressing EGFR-mutant lung cancer.

The poster presentation is now available in the "Publications" section of Elevation Oncology's website: .

About EO-1022

Elevation Oncology is developing EO-1022, a potentially differentiated HER3 ADC for the treatment of HER3-expressing solid tumors, including breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer. EO-1022 consists of seribantumab, a fully human IgG2 anti-HER3 antibody, site-specifically conjugated at glycan to the MMAE payload with a DAR of 4. It leverages seribantumab's desirable internalization properties and advanced site-specific ADC technology which makes possible the use of the potent cytotoxic MMAE payload. Elevation Oncology expects to file an IND application in 2026.

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are leveraging our antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expertise to advance EO-1022, a HER3 ADC for the treatment of patients with HER3-expressing solid tumors. EO-1022 is currently progressing through preclinical development, with an investigational new drug (IND) application expected in 2026. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, anticipated clinical and preclinical development activities, expected timing of regulatory filings, potential benefits of product candidates, potential market opportunities for product candidates and the ability of product candidates to treat their targeted indications. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "will," "would," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Although Elevation Oncology believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Elevation Oncology cannot guarantee future events, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and the timing and results of biotechnology development and potential regulatory approval are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause Elevation Oncology's actual activities or results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including risks and uncertainties related to Elevation Oncology's ability to advance its product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory designations, Elevation Oncology's ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals, Elevation Oncology's ability to protect intellectual property, Elevation Oncology's ability to establish and maintain collaborations with third parties, and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in documents Elevation Oncology files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elevation Oncology undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

