GeniusVets is Empowering the Next Generation of Veterinary Practice Owners at Fetch dvm360® Nashville

Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium at Fetch dvm360® Nashville

GeniusVets teams up with Fetch dvm360® to host a symposium on practice culture, growth, and strategic planning to equip professionals for practice ownership.

- Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of The Drake Center for Veterinary CareNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GeniusVets is proud to present the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium, taking place at Fetch dvm360Nashville on May 30th. This event is thoughtfully designed for current and aspiring veterinary practice owners and managers, offering expert-led sessions that deliver practical guidance and strategic insight into every stage of practice ownership.As the veterinary industry continues to evolve, the path to ownership has become more complex and more critical. This symposium is built to meet that challenge head-on by helping attendees clarify their goals, strengthen their leadership, and confidently shape the future of their practices.The program will focus on four foundational areas of ownership: how to develop and sustain an exceptional practice culture, how to build a sucessful marketing strategy that attracts loyal clients and top-tier talent, how to understand and leverage key financial metrics that guide smart business decisions, and how to prepare for a secure and strategic exit when the time is right.“We're thrilled to offer a dedicated space for veterinary practice owners and are proud to partner with GeniusVets to support this vision,” said Dr. Adam Christman of Fetch dvm360.“Creating a learning environment for current and future owners isn't just important-it's essential. When we empower practice leaders with the tools, knowledge, and community they need, we strengthen the entire profession from the inside out. Ownership shouldn't feel like a solo journey-it should feel like a supported, strategic, and inspired one.”The Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium sessions are:- Dr. Michele Drake - The Veterinary Practice Growth Blueprint: Building Exceptional Teams, Strong Systems, and Retention -10:45 am- David Hall - The Essential Service Your Vet Clinic is Missing: A Magnet for Pets and Professionals - 1:15 pm- John Chalk - Managing by the Numbers - 2:30 pm- Raj Raheja - Monitoring the Vital Signs of Your Practice - 4:00 pmPlus, all attendees get access to Dr. Drake's Practice Culture Workshop and other exclusive Ownership Symposium resources!“The speakers that are presenting at the Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium have systems that are working to grow practices today,” said Dr. Michele Drake, Founder of the Drake Center and Co-Founder at GeniusVets.“We're committed to empowering veterinarians with the education and resources they need to make confident, informed decisions.”Held in the heart of Nashville, the symposium blends evidence-based learning with opportunities for peer connection-all set within the vibrant energy of Fetch dvm360's energetic conference experience.Veterinary professionals can learn more and register here . Space is limited. Early Bird Rates end on April 30th, use code GENIUS25 for 25% off registration for additional savings.

