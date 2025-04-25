Emerging Markets' Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Landscape: Shaping The Future In 2025
Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Outsourcing Report - Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q1 2025, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.
It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.
Report Scope
- The current landscape of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in emerging markets is marked by significant developments and emerging trends that present both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders. This report highlights key industry trends, regulatory changes, and market dynamics that are shaping the future of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and pharmaceutical companies for countries in emerging markets in Q1 2025. Findings are based on the industry's most comprehensive database of the emerging markets industry.
This report is required reading for:
- CMO Executives and Strategic Decision-Makers : This report provides insights into emerging market trends and regulatory changes, enabling CMO executives to make informed decisions about potential partnerships and site acquisitions to enhance their competitive and global positioning. Sourcing and Procurement Executives at Biopharmaceutical Companies : By leveraging the findings in this report, sourcing and procurement executives can identify reliable suppliers and assess the risks associated with outsourcing in emerging markets to ensure compliance and quality in their global supply chains. Private Equity Investors : This report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics and investment opportunities, allowing private equity investors to strategically evaluate potential acquisitions and investments in the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for emerging markets.
This report will enable the user to answer the following questions:
- What impact have recent US tariffs on pharmaceuticals had on domestic manufacturing trends among major pharmaceutical companies? How might the imposition of tariffs affect the pricing of pharmaceuticals in the US market? What are the potential consequences of retaliatory tariffs from other countries on US pharmaceutical exports? What regulatory changes are being proposed by BRICS nations to facilitate the market for biosimilars and biologics? How is India's regulatory landscape evolving for pharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly for MSMEs? What are the latest trends in contract service agreements within the emerging markets of the pharmaceutical industry? What mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the pharmaceutical sector during Q1 2025, and what do they signify for the industry? How are global supply chains for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) being affected by regulatory changes and inspections? What are the emerging trends in the production of biologics and biosimilars in the BRICS countries? What are the key challenges and opportunities for contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs) in India? How are advancements in technology and regulatory frameworks influencing the production of mRNA vaccines and other biologics? What are the outcomes of FDA inspections and compliance issues for pharmaceutical manufacturers in India?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Trends
1.1 Trump Tariffs Drive Pharma Manufacturing to US but Risk Inflation and Disruption
1.2 BRICS nations plan to establish barrier-free regulations for biosimilars and biologics
1.3 Regulatory trends in brief
2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Emerging market contract service agreements
2.2 Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2025
3 Value Chain
3.1 API chemical
3.2 API biologics - protein and peptide
3.3 API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)
3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
3.5 Analytical Services
Company Coverage Includes:
- Eli Lilly Pfizer Merck & Co. Bajaj Healthcare Ltd Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd Lonza Group Ltd Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd AstraZeneca AB Biocon Ltd Biocon Biologics Ltd Gennady Schweigert Pavel Mileiko International Conveyors Limited JOINN Biologics Inc Quadria Capital Investment Management Pte Ltd Shandong Zhongding Biotech Co., Ltd. Tanvex BioPharma Inc Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund CPT Research & Management Co SeQuent Scientific Ltd Symed Laboratories Ltd Sequent Research Ltd Appcure Labs Pvt Ltd SV Labs Pvt Ltd Vindhya Pharma Pvt Ltd Viyash Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Vandana Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd Geninn Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Laviana Pharma Co Ltd Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group Wuhu Nuowei Chemistry Co Ltd Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd Concord Biotech Ltd Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Gland Pharma Ltd Micro Orgo Chem Pvt Ltd Olon SpA Supriya Lifescience Ltd Libbs Farmaceutica Ltda BioDuro-Sundia Chime Biologics Ltd Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd WuXi Biologics Co Ltd WuXi XDC Cayman Inc VectorBuilder Inc Polysan Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Granules India Ltd Indoco Remedies Ltd Lupin Ltd Rusan Pharma Ltd Viatris Inc Zenzi Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
