Emerging Markets' Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Landscape: Shaping The Future In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Targeted at CMO executives, procurement leaders, and investors, the report addresses US tariffs, BRICS regulatory shifts, and key industry dynamics, backed by GlobalData's databases.

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Outsourcing Report - Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q1 2025, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.

It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.

Report Scope



The current landscape of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in emerging markets is marked by significant developments and emerging trends that present both challenges and opportunities for stakeholders.

This report highlights key industry trends, regulatory changes, and market dynamics that are shaping the future of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and pharmaceutical companies for countries in emerging markets in Q1 2025. Findings are based on the industry's most comprehensive database of the emerging markets industry.

This report is required reading for:



CMO Executives and Strategic Decision-Makers : This report provides insights into emerging market trends and regulatory changes, enabling CMO executives to make informed decisions about potential partnerships and site acquisitions to enhance their competitive and global positioning.

Sourcing and Procurement Executives at Biopharmaceutical Companies : By leveraging the findings in this report, sourcing and procurement executives can identify reliable suppliers and assess the risks associated with outsourcing in emerging markets to ensure compliance and quality in their global supply chains. Private Equity Investors : This report offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics and investment opportunities, allowing private equity investors to strategically evaluate potential acquisitions and investments in the rapidly evolving pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors for emerging markets.

This report will enable the user to answer the following questions:



What impact have recent US tariffs on pharmaceuticals had on domestic manufacturing trends among major pharmaceutical companies?

How might the imposition of tariffs affect the pricing of pharmaceuticals in the US market?

What are the potential consequences of retaliatory tariffs from other countries on US pharmaceutical exports?

What regulatory changes are being proposed by BRICS nations to facilitate the market for biosimilars and biologics?

How is India's regulatory landscape evolving for pharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly for MSMEs?

What are the latest trends in contract service agreements within the emerging markets of the pharmaceutical industry?

What mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the pharmaceutical sector during Q1 2025, and what do they signify for the industry?

How are global supply chains for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) being affected by regulatory changes and inspections?

What are the emerging trends in the production of biologics and biosimilars in the BRICS countries?

What are the key challenges and opportunities for contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations (CRDMOs) in India?

How are advancements in technology and regulatory frameworks influencing the production of mRNA vaccines and other biologics? What are the outcomes of FDA inspections and compliance issues for pharmaceutical manufacturers in India?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Trends

1.1 Trump Tariffs Drive Pharma Manufacturing to US but Risk Inflation and Disruption

1.2 BRICS nations plan to establish barrier-free regulations for biosimilars and biologics

1.3 Regulatory trends in brief

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Emerging market contract service agreements

2.2 Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2025

3 Value Chain

3.1 API chemical

3.2 API biologics - protein and peptide

3.3 API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)

3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

3.5 Analytical Services

Company Coverage Includes:



Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd

Bora Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Lonza Group Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd

AstraZeneca AB

Biocon Ltd

Biocon Biologics Ltd

Gennady Schweigert

Pavel Mileiko

International Conveyors Limited

JOINN Biologics Inc

Quadria Capital Investment Management Pte Ltd

Shandong Zhongding Biotech Co., Ltd.

Tanvex BioPharma Inc

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

CPT Research & Management Co

SeQuent Scientific Ltd

Symed Laboratories Ltd

Sequent Research Ltd

Appcure Labs Pvt Ltd

SV Labs Pvt Ltd

Vindhya Pharma Pvt Ltd

Viyash Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Vandana Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd

Geninn Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

Laviana Pharma Co Ltd

Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group

Wuhu Nuowei Chemistry Co Ltd

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Apitoria Pharma Pvt Ltd

Concord Biotech Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Gland Pharma Ltd

Micro Orgo Chem Pvt Ltd

Olon SpA

Supriya Lifescience Ltd

Libbs Farmaceutica Ltda

BioDuro-Sundia

Chime Biologics Ltd

Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd

WuXi Biologics Co Ltd

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc

VectorBuilder Inc

Polysan

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Granules India Ltd

Indoco Remedies Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Rusan Pharma Ltd

Viatris Inc

Zenzi Pharmaceutical Industries Pvt Ltd Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900