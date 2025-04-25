Global Leisure And Hospitality Construction Pipeline Reaches $2.32 Trillion In Q1 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global leisure and hospitality construction sector is robust, with a Q1 2025 pipeline valued at $2.32 trillion, up from $2.14 trillion in Q4 2024. Dominated by late-stage projects, 76.8% are in pre-execution or execution phases, totaling $1.78 trillion, while early-stage projects make up 23.2%. This analysis ranks top regional projects, detailing values, stages, and funding. Ideal for gaining insights, assessing strategic opportunities, and planning targeted business initiatives.

Dublin, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Leisure and Hospitality Construction Projects (Q1 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents an in-depth analysis of leisure and hospitality construction projects worldwide, reflecting data tracked by the analyst as of the first quarter of 2025. The current global pipeline features projects valued at a staggering $2.32 trillion, marking a notable increase from $2.14 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2024. This includes a blend of hotel, resort, and mixed-use developments where leisure and hospitality are prominent components.

Diving into the project stages, the analysis reveals that the majority of these projects, precisely 76.8%, are within the pre-execution and execution phases. This segment alone represents a substantial $1.78 trillion in value, with $1.38 trillion situated in the execution phase and $401.3 billion in the pre-execution counterpart. Conversely, projects in their nascent phases encapsulate a mere 23.2% of the total pipeline, denoting those in the pre-planning and planning stages.

The report offers a comprehensive overview based on the analyst's tracked construction projects, including total project values and an analysis segmented by region. Highlighted within are the top 20 projects per region, accompanied by specific details such as country, stage, and project value. Furthermore, a ranked listing of key sector players is presented, featuring leading contractors, consulting engineers, and project owners.

The report serves as an essential resource for stakeholders aiming to garner insights into the evolution of the leisure and hospitality construction sector. It aids in evaluating major global projects by factors such as value, initiation dates, scope, and development stages, crucial for informed business development strategies. Additionally, it provides a crucial strategic tool for planning campaigns on a country-by-country basis, enabling resource alignment with the most lucrative markets.

By leveraging this report, industry participants can make insightful decisions, enhancing their capacity to navigate the competitive landscape effectively. The document is primed to facilitate strategic initiatives and informed alignments with emerging opportunities in the dynamic and expansive field of leisure and hospitality construction.

