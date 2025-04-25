Beef Market Growth Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Regional Insights: China's Booming Beef Consumption Amidst Supply Chain Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$520.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$749.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Beef Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Cut
6.2 By Slaughter Method
6.3 By Distribution Channel
6.4 By Countries
7. Cut
7.1 Brisket
7.2 Shank
7.3 Loin
7.4 Others
8. Slaughter Method
8.1 Halal
8.2 Kosher
8.3 Others
9. Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarket and hypermarket
9.2 Retail Store
9.3 Wholesaler
9.4 E-Commerce
9.5 Others
10. Countries
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.2 Canada
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 France
10.2.2 Germany
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 Spain
10.2.5 United Kingdom
10.2.6 Belgium
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Turkey
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.5 Thailand
10.3.6 Malaysia
10.3.7 Indonesia
10.3.8 Australia
10.3.9 New Zealand
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Brazil
10.6 Mexico
10.7 Argentina
10.8 Middle East & Africa
10.9 South Africa
10.10 Saudi Arabia
10.11 UAE
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Key Players Analysis
- JBS S.A Tyson Foods Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Danish Crown Group Vion Food Group WH Group Hormel Foods Corporation Muyuan Foods
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment