Inventhelp Inventor Develops Pet Cooling System For The Interior Of A Parked Car (SKC-628)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog travels with me almost everywhere, except in the heat of the summer. I wanted to create a way to keep my dog cool, comfortable, and safe when kept inside the parked car during stops in the summer," said an inventor, from Vinita, Okla., "so I invented the COMFORT AIR. My design would provide added protection for the dog and peace of mind for dog owners."

The invention provides an effective way to cool the interior of a parked car during warm weather to protect a dog. In doing so, it increases safety and comfort for dogs. It also eliminates the need to leave your dog at home in hot summer weather. The invention features a portable and adaptable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SKC-628, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

