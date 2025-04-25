New Amsterdam Invest N.V. Annual Results And Annual Report 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMSTERDAM, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a Dutch commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces its annual results and annual report for the financial year 2024, today. Aren van Dam, ceo New Amsterdam Invest commented: "With modest pride we report on New Amsterdam Invest 2024 results. An operational result of € 9.4 million in our first full year of operation. The operational results for 2024 is significantly positive impacted by valuation differences. These valuation differences amount to € 3.5 million mainly related to Interra Remington, an investment property acquired on 1 November 2024. The result for 2024 amounts to a profit of € 5.2 million. The Company operates in a challenging environment with risks of significant currency exchange differences, partly due to the present turbulent economic conditions. However we do currently not encounter significant impact on our tenants. New Amsterdam Invest wants to position itself as a dividend stock. As a consequence we aim to meet our financial and quantitative parameters as set out at listing, which among others includes a yearly dividend pay-out between 4.5% and 6.5% of the Company's equity value. As management we are confident to build NAI further and to be well on track to realize the articulated financial objectives of the Company." Financial Highlights

Rental Income 2024: € 11.1 million

Net Rental Income 2024: € 7.6 million

Result for 2024 after non-controlling interest: € 2.7 million

Earnings per ordinary share: € 0.51

Total investment property 2024YE: € 128.7 million

Total Equity 2024YE: € 54.7 million

Cash generated from operation 2024: € 3.1 million Solvency 2024YE: 40.2% Strategic Highlights In line with its strategy, NAI acquired a second investment property in the USA on 1 November 2024. This property with an expected rental income 2025 of € 6 million and an annual profit before tax of € 3 million, will contribute significantly to the Company's result, although approximately 41% of the result will be allocated to the minority interest held by our local business partner. Outlook 2025 For 2025 NAI expects to be profitable and well on track to realize the financial objectives the Company as previously articulated. More specific, NAI reiterates that its current portfolio should enable it to realise a net rental income in the financial year 2025 of approximately 11.6 million and an annual result before tax of € 5 million, excluding potential impact of revaluation of investment property, exchange rate differences, minority share(s), and the results from the acquisition of new investment property. Business overview 2024 The results from group companies have been included and consolidated within the Company's results. The net rental income including service expenses charged amounts to € 7.6 million. The result before taxation for the financial year 2024 amounts to a profit of € 6.8 million. Included in this profit are the positive valuation differences 2024 in the amount of € 3.5 million. Further we note that the expected loss on the VAT receivable to the amount of € 330k, as included in the general and other expenses, has been charged to the result in the financial year 2023 and has been fully released in 2024, which results in a comparable difference of € 660k. Property portfolio On 1 November 2024, the company acquired the property Interra Remington, Houston USA, via one of its subsidiaries, bringing the total investment properties in the Company's portfolio to seven; five properties in the UK and two properties in the USA, all held by local group companies.

The breakdown of the investments per property at Year-End is as follows: In €1.000

2024 2023 Somerset House, Birmingham

18.490 16.841 Interra One Park Ten, Houston

17.641 17.948 Travelodge, Edinburgh

13.907 11.569 Sutherland House, Glasgow

9.190 10.475 Blythswood Square, Glasgow

10.557 10.360 Forthstone, Edinburgh

10,738 10.222 Interra Remington, Houston

48.141 0 Total investments at fair value

128.664 77.416

Of the total 2024 rental and service charge income of € 11.1 million, 57% was generated in the UK and 43% in the USA.

Cash flow, and cash position

The cash flow from operating activities 2024 increased and amounts to €3.1 million (previous year €1.0 million). This cash was used for the payment of the interim dividend, distribution of share premium to shareholders and further investments in existing owned properties.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by approximately €0.4 million to €5.0 million (rounded) as at 31 December 2024. This decrease is largely driven by available cash at Interra Remington.

Share Capital and Share Price



Number of shares Type of shares

% 31 December 2024







Ordinary shares issued to investors, admitted listing and trading

74.6 3.910.250 Ordinary shares issued to the Promoters (Cornerstone Investment), admitted to listing and trading

24.0 1.257.789 Promoter shares

1.4 73.653 Priority shares issued to Sichting Prioriteit New Amsterdam Invest

0.0 5



100.0 5.241.697 Ordinary shares owned by the Company (Treasury Shares)



943.558 Shares in total



6.185.255 Share capital at €0.04 per share (€ * 1,000)



247

The ordinary share price closed at € 9.00 on 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: € 9.10)

Tax position

The current tax is based on the taxable result per entity for the reporting period. Up to 31 December 2023, the Company recognized losses. As a result of the profit realized during 2024 the net deferred tax asset, as recognised in 2023, decreased with € 333k, which is charged to the result 2024.

The unused tax losses in the amount of € 1.3 million pertain to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom and, as tax laws currently stand, can be carried forward indefinitely.

Events after balance sheet date

No relevant events after the balance sheet date.

Annual General Meeting scheduled for 6 June 2025 DV

The convocation, explanatory notes, written proxy and further documentation for the AGM will be available in Dutch and English. All relevant documents are available in the download section of NAI's website #downloads .

The agenda for the AGM includes various items, amongst others, the adoption of the annual accounts as published today, and the reappointment of BDO Audit & Assurance B.V. as external independent auditor of NAI for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2025. Full details of all voting items are published on NAI's website. The annual report of NAI relating to the financial year ending on 31 December 2024 published 16 April 2025, including the financial statements, the reports of the management board and supervisory board and the remuneration report, have also been published on the Company's website.

Financial Calendar



25 April 2025, publication Annual Report 2024.

25 April 2025, publication Agenda General Meeting of Shareholders 6 June 2025 DV.

6 June 2025 DV, General Meeting of Shareholders. 29 August 2025, DV half year 2025 results publication.

P&L and Balance Sheet New Amsterdam Invest 2024

An overview of the main financial statements of New Amsterdam Invest in 2024 is provided in the following tables attached to this press release, for more detailed information we refer to the annual report 2024 as published on the NAI website.

1. Statement of Consolidated Financial Position as at 31 December 2024 (2023)

2. Statement of Consolidated Profit and Loss for the Year 2024 (2023)

3. Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income for the year 2024 (2023)

4. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023)

5. Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023)

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website:

Disclaimer

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or 'should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions.

Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.

1. Statement of Consolidated Financial Position as at 31 December 2024





(*€1,000)

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Assets





Non-current assets





Investment property

128,664 77,416 Property, plant and equipment

3 7 Deferred tax assets

402 735 Total non-current assets

129,069 78,158







Current assets





Accounts receivable

769 516 Value added tax receivable

360 10 Current account investors

- 130 Other assets and prepaid expenses

1,027 146 Cash and cash equivalents

5,097 5,490 Total current assets

7,253 6,292







Total assets

136,322 84,450

1. Statement of Consolidated Financial Position as at 31 December 2024





(*€ 1,000)

31 December

2024 31 December

2023 Equity and Liabilities













Equity





Share capital

247 247 Share premium

49,172 49,762 Currency translation reserve

1,676 -610 Legal reserves

868 - General reserves

-5,989 -5,970 Attributable to owners of the parent

45,974 43,430 Non-controlling interest

8,773 840 Total equity

54,747 44,270







Non-current liabilities





Loans bank

63,720 35,393 Loans related party USA

5,072 - Deferred tax liability

1,252 116 Total non-current liabilities

70,044 35,509 Current liabilities





Trade payables

425 136 Tax liabilities

2,049 105 Current account related party

337 - Deferred rental income

1,179 760 Loans bank

408 - Loans related party USA

2,340 2,201 Other short-term liabilities

4,793 1,469 Total current liabilities

11,531 4,671







Total liabilities

81,575 40,180







Total equity and liabilities

136,322 84,450

2. Statement of Consolidated Profit or Loss for the year ended 31 December 2024





(*€1,000)

2024 2023







Rental income

11,112 4,586 Direct related costs

-3,560 -861 Net Rental income

7,552 3,725







Revaluation of investment property

3,517 -4,929







Legal and professional fees

322 1,137 Personnel expenses

826 665 Administrative and overhead expenses

488 708 General expenses

298 256 Other expenses

-276 852 Total expenses

1,658 3,618







Operating result

9,411 -4,823 Financial income and expense

-2,633 -578 Result before tax

6,778 -5,401 Income tax

-1,622 605 Result for the period

5,156 -4,796







Result attributable to:





Shareholders

2,647 -4,907 Non-controlling interest

2,509 111 Result for the period

5,156 -4,796















Basic earnings per share (*€1)

0.51 -0.97 Diluted earnings per share (*€1)

0.51 -0.97

3. Statement of Consolidated Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2024





(*€1,000)

2024 2023







Result for the period

5,156 -4,796







Items which may be recycled to profit or loss (net of tax)





Exchange differences

2,674 -693







Total comprehensive income

7,830 -5,489















Attributable to:





Shareholders

4,933 -5,517 Non-controlling interest

2,897 28 Total comprehensive income

7,830 -5,489

4. Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows for the year ended 31 December 2024





(*€1,000)

2024 2023 Operating activities





Result before tax

6,778 -5,401







Adjustments





Depreciation

5 7 Share-based payment expense

- 84 Reversal of impairment on VAT receivable

-330 - Revaluation of investment property

-3,517 4,929 Interest income and expense

2,795 537 Total adjustments

-1,047 5,557







Changes in working capital





Increase in current liabilities

44 1,123 Decrease/(increase) in current assets excluding cash and cash equivalents

-610 152 Increase/(decrease) in trade payables

518 -61 Total changes in working capital

-48 1,214







Cash generated from/(used in) operations

5,683 1,370







Interest paid

-2,637 -816 Interest received

78 514 Income taxes paid

- -







Cash flow from operating activities

3,124 1,068







Investing activities





Investments in investment property, net of cash acquired

-1,338 -54,093 Investments in property, plant and equipment

-1 -1 Release from escrow account

- 48,437 Cash flow from investing activities

-1,339 -5,657







Financing activities





Proceeds from additional promoter contribution

- 335 Repayment of current account related party

- -104 Proceeds from loans

530 33,827 Repayment of loans

-261 -23,956 Dividends paid

-2,019 - Distribution to non-controlling interest

-415 - Cash flow from financing activities

-2,166 10,102







Movement Cash and cash equivalents

-381 5,513







Cash and cash equivalents as at 1 January

5,490 16 Exchange differences

-12 -39 Cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December

5,097 5,490

5. Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2024 (*€1,000) Share

capital Share

premium Currency

Translation

Reserve Legal

reserves General

reserve Total

attributable to

shareholders Non-controlling

interest Total

Equity

247 49,762 -610

-5,970 43,430 840 44,270 Balance at 31 December 2023 - Result for the year - - - - 2,647 2,647 2,509 5,156 Other comprehensive income - - 2,286 - - 2,286 388 2,674 Total comprehensive income - - 2,286 - 2,647 4,933 2,897 7,830

















Non-controlling interest acquired - - - - - - 4,015 4,015 Transfer to legal reserves - - - 868 -868 - - - Dividend - -590 - - -1,769 -2,359 - -2,359 Share-based payment - - - - - - 1,436 1,436 Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - -415 -415 Other - - - - -30 -30 - -30

















Balance at 31 December 2024 247 49,172 1,676 868 -5,989 45,974 8,773 54,747

5 Statement of Consolidated Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 December 2023 (*€1,000) Share

capital Share

premium Currency

Translation

Reserve General

reserve Total

attributable to

shareholders Non-controlling

interest Total

Equity

247 49,419 - -1,146 48,520 - 48,520 Balance at 31 December 2022 Result for the year - - - -4,907 -4,907 111 -4,796 Other comprehensive income - - -610 - -610 -83 -693 Total comprehensive income - - -610 -4,907 -5,517 28 -5,489















Non-controlling interest acquired - - - - - 812 812 Additional promoter contribution - 343 - - 343 - 343 Equity settled share-based payments - - - 84 84 - 84















Balance at 31 December 2023 247 49,762 -610 -5,970 43,430 840 44,270

