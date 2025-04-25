INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. - KD

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc(“Kyndryl” or the“Company”) (NYSE: KD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Kyndryl and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 27, 2025, during market hours, Reuters published an article entitled“Kyndryl shares slump after Gotham City alleges it manipulated metrics.” This article stated that Kyndryl shares had fallen after“a research report from short-seller Gotham City alleged the IT services provider has manipulated certain financial metrics. Gotham City said Kyndryl manipulated its reported adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow to give the appearance of profits and cash flow while in reality it generated losses and burned cash.”

On this news, Kyndryl's stock price fell $1.74 per share, or 5.11%, to close at $32.32 per share on March 27, 2025.

