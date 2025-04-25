Zuzana Urbanova Selected As Top Human Resources Director By IAOTP

Zuzana Urbanova will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zuzana Urbanova, Human Resource Specialist, was recently selected as Top Human Resources Director for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Ms. Urbanova has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Urbanova is a results-driven HR professional who brings a unique blend of analytical prowess and empathetic leadership to drive organizational success. Her expertise spans talent acquisition, workforce planning, and strategic HR initiatives, allowing her to bridge business objectives with human capital management effectively. She currently serves as the director of external strategies at the National STEM Honor Society, where she leads multiple departments, manages social media and marketing strategies, and supervises talent acquisition. Her expertise in leadership, social media, marketing, human resources, and talent acquisition has been instrumental in propelling organizational growth. She also serves as human resources co-director at the same organization, continuing to significantly influence its development.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to supervision, administration, recruitment, business development, networking, international business, international relations, HR training and development, and organizational development.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Urbanova earned her Master's in Business Administration with a specialization in Human Resources Management from the University of Northern Colorado and her Bachelor's degree in Psychology at the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Prior to moving to the Unites states, Ms. Urbanova earned a diploma in nursing from the School of Nursing Vsetin in 2008, followed by a diploma in social-labor law and employment from the Prague School of Advanced Legal Studies in 2013.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Urbanova has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Human Resources Director for 2025.In addition to her career, Ms. Urbanova is actively engaged in community organizations. Since 2024, she has served as the membership chair and board member for the Moylan Premier Figure Skating Club in Omaha. From 2022 to 2024, she was a mentor for college students through Mentor Collective in Omaha. In addition, she is a member of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Urbanova for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Urbanova attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to empower people going into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+1 212-634-4427

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.