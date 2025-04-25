Rebekah Gilbert Breaks The Silence With 'Secret Keeper' - A Haunting Anthem Of Healing And Liberation

Cover art for "Secret Keeper"

Rebekah Gilbert with guitar

Nashville artist Rebekah Gilbert's“Secret Keeper” is a gripping anthem of truth, healing, and reclaiming your voice.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville-based Americana artist Rebekah Gilbert is set to release her compelling new single,“Secret Keeper ,” on Friday, April 25, 2025-a raw, intimate exploration of the secrets we carry and the courage it takes to finally set them down. The song is the title track of her forthcoming EP, a deeply personal body of work tracing the journey from silence to self-liberation.

Blending haunting lyricism with a gently building pop-country sensibility,“Secret Keeper” lands sonically between the emotive landscapes of Patty Griffin, Allison Russell, and Brandi Carlile. Produced by Nicole Witt and featuring contributions from a stellar studio band, the track is as musically lush as it is lyrically vulnerable.“'Secret Keeper' is an incredibly personal song and the title track of my EP-a collection of seven songs that explore the weight of secrets, the grip of addiction, the pull of generational cycles, the fragility of relationships, and the persistence of dreams,” Gilbert shares.“I co-wrote it with Keri Wooster after a powerful conversation about what it means to carry childhood secrets into adulthood. This song is about that turning point-realizing we no longer have to bear the silence or the shame.”

Earlier this year, Gilbert set the stage for her forthcoming EP with the release of“Somebody Else's House ,” a haunting Southern Gothic tale co-written with Amanda Williams. Inspired by a family revelation about an ancestor's secret double life, the song explores themes of generational secrecy and inherited truths. With its raw, bluesy country sound and vivid lyricism-“190 proof, bottled up under the same roof”-the track introduces the emotional terrain that“Secret Keeper” now expands upon.

Where“Somebody Else's House” peers into the past,“Secret Keeper” turns inward. More than a confessional, it's a reclamation. Anchored by Gilbert's evocative vocals and stirring storytelling, the song confronts the emotional toll of hidden trauma and the liberating power of truth. With lines like“If I tell the truth, will I be free? / Or do I lock it up and hide the key?” it deepens the EP's throughline of mental health, breaking generational cycles, and stepping into the light after years in silence.

The song's release marks a pivotal moment for Gilbert as she steps more boldly into her voice as a writer and truth-teller. Backed by a team of respected musicians including Jimbo Hart on bass, Sol Philcox-Littlefield on guitar, Grayson Wright on keys, Jon Davis on drums, Nicole Witt on violin and background vocals, and Austin Motlow on recording and mixing,“Secret Keeper” sets the stage for what promises to be a soul-stirring EP rollout.

About Rebekah Gilbert:

Rebekah Gilbert has been captivating audiences with her powerful songs, poetry, and prose since 2009. Her writing invites readers to reflect on their own journeys, while her soulful vocals pull listeners into a deep, personal experience. Drawing from the Americana genre, Rebekah's music has been compared to the confessional lyrics of Patty Griffin; the soothing, moody vocals of Norah Jones; and the emotional, soulful delivery of Brandi Carlile. In February 2025, Rebekah released her first cover-a haunting rendition of Gnarls Barkley's“Crazy”. Just a month later, she unveiled“Somebody Else's House,” the lead single from her upcoming EP Secret Keeper, which offers a bold new glimpse into her evolving artistry.

Based in Nashville, Rebekah performs both locally and throughout the region, with plans to expand to national stages. Beyond performing, she's passionate about creating spaces where others can share their stories and be heard.

A champion for late bloomers, Rebekah is passionate about encouraging others to pursue their dreams, no matter when they start. She often shares her own story of achieving goals and finding fulfillment later in life. Her first poetry book, Poems from the Back Pew: A Journey from Faith to Doubt and Beyond, is available in her shop and on Amazon. The companion EP, Year of Jubilee, recorded in Nashville, is available on all streaming platforms. Both the poetry collection and the EP explore her journey of breaking free from evangelical beliefs, and the personal revolution that led her to a new sense of freedom.

Dawn Jones

Pressed Fresh Collective

+1 334-470-3611

email us here

Secret Keeper

