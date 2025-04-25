For The First Time Ever, Au Pair In America Is Available In Omaha, Nebraska

Live-in Cultural Childcare Program Expands to the Heartland

OMAHA, Neb., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in the Omaha area now have access to an exciting new childcare option. Au Pair in America , the world's most experienced live-in cultural childcare program, is now officially available in Nebraska-marking the first time the program has served families in the Cornhusker State.

With its debut in Omaha and the surrounding region, Au Pair in America brings a flexible, dependable, and affordable solution to families in need of childcare right in the heartland. The program already operates in more than 200 communities nationwide and is thrilled to offer Nebraskan families the same trusted service that has made it a leader in cultural exchange and childcare for nearly 40 years.

Each participating family benefits from the support and guidance of a local Community Counselor who is dedicated to supporting host families and their au pairs every step of the way.

"At a time when childcare costs are rising and options can be limited, especially in cities like Omaha, we're proud to offer a dependable alternative," said Melissa Riemer, Community Counselor for the Omaha area. "The Au Pair in America program provides families with up to 45 hours of customized care per week-all while bringing the joy of cultural exchange into their homes."

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that many Douglas and Sarpy County parents spend more than $10,000 annually on center-based care for infant, toddler, preschool, and school-aged children. For most parents, these costs are a serious financial burden; for others, they are completely untenable.

Au Pair in America offers a more budget-friendly solution-particularly for families with multiple children-as program fees are per family, not per child. In addition to customizable scheduling and live-in support, families enjoy a unique cultural learning experience, enriching the lives of both children and parents.

Ellen, an Au Pair in America host mom from neighboring Kansas, explains the positive impact the au pair program has had on her family: "It has been so helpful to have someone living with us to take care of our kids. We both work, and my spouse travels frequently. It has made a huge difference in our stress levels to know that we have another person who can be here if the kids are sick or if one of us gets hung up on the train or in traffic. The girls love our au pair, Ines."

To celebrate this exciting expansion into Omaha, new host families will receive a $350 discount when they apply at no cost or obligation using promo code NBO by April 30, 2025. Click here to learn more about this offer.

About Au Pair in America:

Au Pair in America, the first au pair program in the United States, combines live-in childcare and cultural exchange for a rewarding and enriching experience for the entire family. As a program of the American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS), which boasts a global support team of over 600 employees. With au pairs from nearly 60 countries Au Pair in America has helped thousands of families across the country secure dependable, flexible childcare that meets their unique needs. Learn more at aupairinamerica .

