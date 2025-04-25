The Road To Wellness Workbook: A Transformative Guide By John Forlenza-Bailey

A powerful and practical tool to support lasting recovery, authored by a seasoned expert in substance use disorder treatment.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- John Forlenza-Bailey, M.Ed., LADC, a respected substance disorder professional with over forty years of clinical experience, shares his lifetime of expertise in“The Road to Wellness Workbook .” This compelling workbook empowers individuals seeking recovery by integrating journaling practices, therapeutic reflections, and guided lessons tailored to personal growth and healing.In this workbook, Forlenza-Bailey emphasizes the critical role of journaling, encouraging readers to invest a minimum of five minutes daily to explore their emotions, goals, and interpretations of each week's material. By sharing these insights with a counselor, mentor, or trusted individual, readers gain valuable feedback and deepen their commitment to their wellness journey.Melissa Fisher-Phillips of Annapolis, MD, praises the workbook as“a must-have for recovery,” noting that The Road to Wellness Workbook is especially valuable for those beginning their journey. She describes John Forlenza-Bailey as a“well-guarded professional and author,” underscoring the credibility and care he brings to his work.John's motivation for writing this workbook stems from his deep commitment to helping others recover from addiction. Over the years, he has guided thousands of individuals in both private practice and treatment centers. John often reminds his clients that“it takes God, Guts, Get Up And Go, And Gratitude to live this new way of life.”At this year's LA Times Festival of Books, The Reading Glass Books brings this empowering work of John Forlenza-Bailey at Booth #959 in the Black Zone at the University of Southern California.“The Road to Wellness Workbook” motivates readers to embrace life to the fullest and strive to be the best version of themselves. An engaging read, this book is now available for purchase on platforms like Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and other online booksellers.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

The Reading Glass Books

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.