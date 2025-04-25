Rising Star Jessica Carter Altman Unveils Newest Single 'Mirror Mirror'

Photo Credit: Francisco Bravo

- Jessica Carter AltmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising star and multifaceted artist, Jessica Carter Altman , released her highly anticipated new single,“Mirror Mirror,” on April 25th, 2025, via Symphonic. Available across all streaming platforms, this captivating track-written by Altman, Latifah Alattas, and producer Jason Lehning-marks her first release of the year. The song takes a deep dive into the complexities of self-image and explores the universal struggles with self-acceptance, offering listeners a raw and introspective reflection on the challenges we all face.“Mirror Mirror” explores the internal battle many face in the modern world, hiding from the truth, where the allure of external validation-whether through social media, relationships, or even self-deception-often creates an illusion of perfection. The song touches on the human desire to hide from the truth and the seductive comfort of these distorted reflections.“I wanted to capture the universal experience of insecurity, the way we curate our self-image, and the lengths we go to avoid confronting our deepest vulnerabilities. Like a siren whispering lies, the mirror seduces with illusions and creates a reality where beauty blinds. 'Mirror Mirror' explores concepts of identity and the intoxicating pull of a perfect reflection that doesn't exist,” says Jessica Carter Altman.With her soulful voice and thought-provoking lyrics, Jessica Carter Altman continues to carve out her space in the music world.“Mirror Mirror” is a powerful exploration of identity, self-perception, and the haunting desire to be seen in a way that others will admire, making it a timely and relatable anthem for listeners everywhere.Stay connected with Jessica Carter Altman to get exclusive updates on her music and journey and check out here music on Spotify and YouTube .About Jessica Carter Altman:Jessica Carter Altman is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting and versatile rising stars in both the music and fashion worlds. With her emotionally resonant songwriting, soulful vocals, and a unique blend of influences, she captivates audiences with her dynamic artistry. Jessica seamlessly blends the emotional depth of her music with her bold, effortlessly chic fashion choices, making her a standout in both industries. 2024 was a breakout year for Jessica. She hit the road with both BBMAK and Tyler Hilton, and in June, she dropped her debut album Aftermath. The album's success quickly launched her back on tour with BBMAK and reunited her with Tyler Hilton in 2025-further establishing her as an emerging force in the music scene. Jessica has also opened for early-2000s icons O-Town, further cementing her place in the music scene. The music speaks for itself, garnering significant attention, with features on major platforms like Apple Music's New In Singer-Songwriter and Breaking Singer-Songwriter playlists, as well as Pandora's New Tunesmiths and Troubadours. Jessica has also been recognized by leading outlets such as People Magazine, where she was named a "One to Watch," as well as Entertainment Tonight, Parade, Numero Netherlands, Page Six, Forbes, Galore, Grazia, Flaunt, Earmilk, LadyGunn, US Weekly and OK!. Jessica's live performances have further showcased her talent, with highlights including a live streaming event with Wheatus, renowned for their hit“Teenage Dirtbag,” a national appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, and numerous regional morning shows across the U.S. and Canada, including SiriusXM CA The Breakdown. She also performed at iHeart's Dunkin' Music Lounge in NYC, solidifying her reputation as a rising talent. Her presence in the fashion world is equally prominent, as she is a fixture at elite fashion events, attending prestigious shows during Paris Couture Week. Among her notable appearances are shows by Jean Paul Gaultier, Vivienne Westwood, Schiaparelli, Stéphane Rolland and Giorgio Armani Privé. As she continues to push creative boundaries, Jessica Carter Altman's undeniable talent and distinctive voice are setting the stage for a career that will leave an indelible mark on both the music and fashion industries.

Mirror Mirror lyric video

