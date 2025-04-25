Finally, Book-And-Go RV Vacations: Outdoorsy Escapes Combines Top RV Rentals With Iconic Destinations

"Millions of guests love RVing but hate the complicated booking process," said Outdoorsy Co-Founder and CMO Jen Young. "Outdoorsy Escapes makes planning dream getaways effortless while the destinations provide the perfect backdrop for family togetherness and multi-generational trips. This marks a turning point for RV travel a decade after we transformed the category."

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for outdoor hospitality," says Sam Bruner, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Spot2Nite. "By joining forces with Outdoorsy, we're creating a guest experience that aligns perfectly with both our missions–introducing younger, tech-savvy travelers to the magic of RV camping. This launch is just the beginning. In the future, we envision connecting Outdoorsy's massive customer base with our platform's 255,000+ campsites, making the outdoors more accessible than ever before."

Book an Outdoorsy Escape in three simple steps:

"Outdoor travel should be easy, exciting, and accessible," adds Young. "We're removing the last big pain point-fragmented booking-while letting families skip driving large RVs. By peak summer, we'll offer more than 150 US destinations including Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington."

Outdoorsy Escapes launch destinations:

Outdoorsy Escapes offers over 46 million people in 10 of the largest US metropolitan areas the access and convenience of an inspiring variety of Escapes: beachfront, lakeside, in the mountains and in wine country, tropical waterfront and destinations near state and national parks like Joshua Tree.