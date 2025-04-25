Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Finally, Book-And-Go RV Vacations: Outdoorsy Escapes Combines Top RV Rentals With Iconic Destinations


2025-04-25 12:16:20
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available April 24, Outdoorsy Escapes combines the best of Outdoorsy's 40,000+ RVs with stays at 24 of the hottest travel destinations through an exclusive Spot2Nite partnership. The program debuts in Texas, California, and Florida with all-inclusive prices starting at $245 per night.

"Millions of guests love RVing but hate the complicated booking process," said Outdoorsy Co-Founder and CMO Jen Young. "Outdoorsy Escapes makes planning dream getaways effortless while the destinations provide the perfect backdrop for family togetherness and multi-generational trips. This marks a turning point for RV travel a decade after we transformed the category."

"This partnership represents a pivotal moment for outdoor hospitality," says Sam Bruner, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Spot2Nite. "By joining forces with Outdoorsy, we're creating a guest experience that aligns perfectly with both our missions–introducing younger, tech-savvy travelers to the magic of RV camping. This launch is just the beginning. In the future, we envision connecting Outdoorsy's massive customer base with our platform's 255,000+ campsites, making the outdoors more accessible than ever before."

Book an Outdoorsy Escape in three simple steps:

  • Pick your destination: Choose from handpicked locations with resort-style amenities and scenic views.
  • Select your RV: Stay in a spacious, fully equipped rig with beds, showers, and modern comforts.
  • Arrive & relax: We deliver and set up your RV-camp chairs out, awning up, ready when you arrive

    "Outdoor travel should be easy, exciting, and accessible," adds Young. "We're removing the last big pain point-fragmented booking-while letting families skip driving large RVs. By peak summer, we'll offer more than 150 US destinations including Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington."

    Outdoorsy Escapes launch destinations:

    Outdoorsy Escapes offers over 46 million people in 10 of the largest US metropolitan areas the access and convenience of an inspiring variety of Escapes: beachfront, lakeside, in the mountains and in wine country, tropical waterfront and destinations near state and national parks like Joshua Tree.

    • Houston

    Blue Water RV Resort

    Stella Mare RV Resort

    The Retreat RV Resort and Camping

    Jetstream RV Resort at the Waller

    Jetstream RV Resort at Stafford

    Austin

    Stone Oak Ranch RV Park

    SKYE Texas Hill Country Resort

    Redbud Ranch RV Resort

    Lake Buchanan RV and Cabin Resort

    San Diego

    San Diego RV Resort

    Oak Creek RV Resort

    Escondido RV Resort

    Palm Springs

    Paradise RV Park

    Coachella Lakes RV Resort

    Emerald Desert RV Resort

    LA

    Surf Outpost (Formerly Malibu RV Park)

    Lake Piru Recreation Area

    Tampa

    Camp Margaritaville - Auburndale

    San Antonio

    Camp Landa Resort

    Canopy RV Resort

    Orlando

    Idlewild Lodge & RV Park

    Camp Margaritaville - Auburndale (also in Tampa)

    Fisherman's Cove

    Miami

    Big Pine Key

    Chokoloskee River

    Savannah

    CreekFire RV Resort

    Harrisonburg, VA

    Endless Caverns RV Resort and Campgrounds

    Outdoorsy Escapes deliver:

    • Real-time RV availability matched with premier Spot2Nite sites using Outdoorsy's SmartSite analysis
    • 180-day advance booking access to destinations through exclusive partnerships
    • Flexible options for families, couples, and solo travelers
    • Integrated insurance and support from the platform that's hosted 8.5 million nights outdoors

    Top planning tips:

    • Book early -prime destinations fill quickly, especially near attractions and during peak seasons
    • Browse unique accommodations -from celebrity-ready Class As to luxury fifth wheels with full kitchens and bathrooms
    • Bring everyone -book multiple RVs for family and friends to create unforgettable group gatherings
    • Pack light -fully equipped, set-up RVs mean you just show up and enjoy

    Visit:

    Social: @outdoorsy

    About the Outdoorsy Group
     Founded in 2015, the Outdoorsy Group has pioneered access to the outdoors by creating the world's leading outdoor travel ecosystem. Millions of guests trust Outdoorsy to help them create lifelong family memories and partners rely on their products and innovations to grow their businesses and provide life changing sources of revenue. Outdoorsy's lines of business include Outdoorsy, the largest outdoor travel and hospitality marketplace; the Outdoorsy Destination Network, a portfolio of campgrounds and glamping retreats in the backyard of our nation's most beautiful landscapes; Roamly, its proprietary insurtech that underpins Outdoorsy and serves as a transformative insurance platform to power global marketplaces. Outdoorsy's businesses are united by a long-term mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors, and each other.

    Media Contact

    Lydia Davey [email protected]

    SOURCE Outdoorsy

