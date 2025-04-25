WORKERS AT NEW CARHAUL COMPANY JOIN TEAMSTERS

Squirrelly LLC Signs onto NMATA, Welcomes Former Jack Cooper Drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 89 has organized a group of workers at Squirrelly LLC, a newly established carhaul company based in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The company recently began operations at the Kentucky Truck Plant with a team of former Jack Cooper drivers - all of whom proudly signed union cards and joined the Teamsters. Drivers will be covered under the National Master Automobile Transporters Agreement (NMATA).

"This is a great day for carhaulers and for the future of our industry," said Avral Thompson, Director of the Teamsters Carhaul Division and President of Local 89. "We're proud to welcome Squirrelly workers into the NMATA and look forward to seeing them grow. With 10 new rigs on the way and experienced drivers taking control of their future, Carhaul Teamsters are stepping in to fill the void left by Jack Cooper's closure."

After a strong push from the Teamsters Carhaul Division, Squirrelly LLC management agreed to voluntary recognition and promptly signed onto the NMATA.

"I was a nonunion carhauler until Jack Cooper hired me in 2012. That's when I first experienced what it meant to be respected, paid fairly, and treated right," said Todd Davis, one of the first drivers hired by Squirrelly LLC. "When Jack Cooper collapsed, I thought those days might be over, but thanks to the Teamsters, I'm proud to be working under the NMATA again. We're building something new here, and we're making history with a minority-owned company that believes in doing things the right way."

