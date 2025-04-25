Inventhelp Inventor Develops Aerodynamic Vehicle Accessory (SHA-164)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a vehicle accessory to enhance aerodynamics," said an inventor, from Anchor Point, Alaska, "so I invented the E J AUTO STICKER. My simple and effective design enables you to easily boost the fuel economy of an existing vehicle."

The patent-pending invention provides improved aerodynamics for vehicles. In doing so, it helps minimize wind resistance. As a result, it helps save fuel, and it reduces emissions. The invention features a slender and flexible design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for vehicle owners, the trucking industry, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes and shapes.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SHA-164, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

