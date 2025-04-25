Availability Of The 2024 Annual Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foussemagne (France), April 25, 2025 – 6:00 pm CEST – McPhy Energy , manufacturer of alkaline electrolyzers, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers its 2024 annual report (only available in French) for the year ended December 31, 2024.
This report can be viewed on the Company's website ( ), in the "Investors" > "Financial Publications" > "Financial Reports" section, in accordance with legal requirements.
ABOUT MCPHY
Specialized in hydrogen production equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of low-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy Energy is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0011742329, ticker: ALMCP).
CONTACTS
|
Investor Relations
NewCap
Théo Martin / Aurélie Manavarere
T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 99
...
|
Press Relations
McPhy
Maïté de Laboulaye
...
T. +33 (0) 6 98 85 86 57
