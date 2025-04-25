Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Approval Of Convertible Loan Note Amendments


2025-04-25 12:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global InterConnection Group announces the Approval of Convertible Loan Note Amendments following Agreement of the Atlantic SuperConnection Spin-Out and Supporting Right of First Refusal Process. Please see the full press release attached.

  • Right of First Refusal for CLN investment

