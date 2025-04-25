AAG's CEO Talks People-First Leadership On The Leader's Toolbox Podcast

Leadership Nuggets with Special Guest, Lisa Blanton

Logo for Austin Alliance Group

Lisa Blanton shares AAG's approach to mental health, leadership strategy, and creating space for real human connection.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lisa Blanton, Founder and CEO of Austin Alliance Group (AAG), recently joined leadership coach Andre Young on The Leader's Toolbox podcast for an in-depth conversation about what today's leaders really need. In the episode , Blanton reflected on the values that drive AAG's work: transparency, empathy, and leadership that puts people first.Blanton, who brings decades of experience in executive HR, finance, and operations roles, founded AAG to help leaders build stronger, healthier organizations by focusing on what matters most: people.“We're like Mary Poppins,” Blanton said during the episode.“We come in when things aren't quite working – when people and processes are clashing – and we help reset the environment. But we're not meant to stay. The goal is to leave teams with the tools to move forward on their own.”Supporting Leaders Through Very Real ChallengesOne of the central themes of the conversation was the importance of mental health; not just for employees, but for leaders themselves. Blanton spoke openly about her own journey with anxiety and how those experiences have shaped her leadership style and AAG's human-first approach to coaching and strategy.“Find an organization that lets you be human,” she said.“Then be human. Speak up. Build the kind of culture where that's okay.”The same philosophy applies to AAG's work with clients. Whether advising executives through high-stakes transitions or guiding teams through communication breakdowns, AAG's approach centers on trust, transparency, and a deep understanding of what it means to lead with humanity.Blanton emphasized that leaders often feel pressure to always have the answers – but some of the most effective leadership starts with listening.“You don't have to fix everything,” she said.“You just have to create the space where people can show up, be heard, and feel supported.”Leadership That ListensDuring the episode, Blanton offered two clear takeaways for anyone in a leadership role:“Your number one responsibility is to remove obstacles that are hindering those you lead from doing their best work and living their best lives,” she said.“And how do you do that? Ask more questions. Make fewer statements.”These insights reflect the practical, grounded work AAG delivers through leadership development workshops, strategic planning sessions, and executive coaching. By guiding leaders to develop better habits around listening, accountability, and communication, AAG helps make leadership growth a part of an organization's DNA, rather than a one-time initiative.Shaping Stronger CulturesBlanton also shared how AAG helps organizations shift from outdated, top-down systems to more collaborative, people-focused practices.“If you get the people component strong, you'll see it in the numbers – not the other way around,” she explained. From helping leaders deal with burnout and team conflict to introducing clear, repeatable systems for success, AAG brings structure and humanity into every engagement. The result: organizations that work better together, with leaders who are equipped to support (not just manage) their teams.About Austin Alliance GroupAustin Alliance Group supports leaders and teams through strategic planning, leadership development, and HR advising. With a people-first mindset, AAG helps organizations build clarity, alignment, and strong, healthy cultures that last.

