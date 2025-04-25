American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Presents Prestigious Recognition To Pioneering And Innovative Researchers

NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest private funder of suicide prevention research globally, will honor its 2025 Research Award recipients at its annual awards event on April 30 in New York City. The honorees include researchers who developed game-changing interventions like Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality and Preventing Addiction related Suicide to treat individuals with increased risk for suicide. Marsha Linehan, Ph.D., ABPP will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, Katherine Ann Comtois, Ph.D., MPH will receive the Annual AFSP Research Award, and Gonzalo Martínez-Alés, MD, PhD will receive the Paula J. Clayton Early Career Research Award.

"Research isn't just important to our mission-it's absolutely essential and drives everything we do in suicide prevention," said AFSP Senior Vice President of Research Dr. Jill Harkavy-Friedman. "Through the groundbreaking work of researchers like Dr. Linehan and Dr. Comtois, we continue to expand our understanding of what contributes to suicide and how we can effectively intervene to save lives. We are honored to recognize their exceptional contributions to the field of suicide prevention and the dedication of the entire research community tackling this critical public health challenge."

AFSP Lifetime Achievement Research Award

Marsha Linehan, Ph.D., ABPP

Dr. Marsha Linehan is Professor Emeritus of Psychology in the Department of Psychology at the University of Washington and Director Emeritus of the Behavioral Research and Therapy Clinics.

Dr. Linehan developed Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) in the 1980s causing a sea change as an effective intervention in behavioral therapy. This treatment was originally developed for suicidal behaviors and later expanded to treat people with borderline personality disorder and other severe mental disorders involving serious emotion dysregulation. At the time at which DBT was developed, people thought there was nothing that could be done to help a person who was thinking of ending their life, it was seen as inevitable and there were no treatments available. Today, DBT is ubiquitous as a tool used in therapy to reduce suicidal behavior and is more cost-effective compared to standard treatments.

Dr. Linehan has received numerous awards recognizing her clinical and research contributions, including the Louis I. Dublin Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Field of Suicide and the Annual Research Award from AFSP.

Annual AFSP Research Award

Katherine Ann Comtois, Ph.D., MPH

Dr. Kate Comtois is a Professor at the University of Washington Medicine and a licensed clinical psychologist specializing in suicidal thoughts and behavior, psychiatric disability and employment, and borderline personality disorder.

Dr. Comtois has revolutionized suicide prevention by developing game-changing interventions that have transformed how clinicians approach and treat patients with suicidal thoughts, behavior and risk. Her innovative work-including Caring Contacts, adaptations of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality (CAMS), and Preventing Addiction Related Suicide (PARS)-has equipped thousands of providers with effective tools to engage with high-risk individuals and save lives across diverse clinical settings.

Dr. Comtois currently serves as a scientific advisor to AFSP and has received several AFSP grants, including a 2006 Distinguished Investigator Grant and a 2015 Focus Grant for her work on reducing short-term suicide risk after hospitalization.

Paula J. Clayton Early Career Research Award

Gonzalo Martínez-Alés, MD, PhD

An early career researcher, Dr. Martínez-Alés is being recognized for his AFSP funded grant titled: "Effectiveness of Pharmacological Interventions to Prevent Suicidal Behaviors Among Individuals at High Suicide Risk: A Target Trial Emulation."

The Paula J. Clayton Early Career Research Award honors Dr. Clayton, AFSP's Medical Director from 2006-2013 and a pioneer in mood disorders, suicide prevention, and bereavement support. Following her passing in 2021, her daughter Clarissa Weirick established this fund to support promising early career researchers in suicide prevention.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

