Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Charging/Storage Center For Power Tools (SGM-491)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to charge and store up to four power tool batteries at the same time," said an inventor, from Lafayette ̧ Ind., "so I invented the PROJECT SAVER. My design ensures fully charged batteries are available when needed to complete a project."

The patent-pending invention provides a new charging and storage center for power tools. Allowing for four standard batteries and one 9 volt battery to be charged simultaneously. In doing so, it ensures tools are readily available when needed. It also helps prevent overheating and overcharging. As a result, it increases efficiency, organization, and safety. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-491, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

