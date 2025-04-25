Distracted Driving Awareness Month: Mercury Insurance Offers Driving Tips That Could Save Lives

Safe Driving May Also Offer Savings on Auto Insurance

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, 1.19 million people are killed on roadways around the world, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Traffic collisions are the leading cause of death for individuals ages five to 29. In a world inundated with technology and devices, distracted driving in particular is claiming thousands of lives.

Many auto accidents could be avoided simply by following the rules of the road and engaging in safe driving behaviors. To that end, Mercury Insurance is offering driving tips that could help keep you and your family safe and potentially save you money on auto insurance.

"Driving is a massive group project that requires everyone to pull their weight to make our roads safer," said Justin Yoshizawa, Director, Product Management State at Mercury Insurance. "It's important to remember that driving is a privilege that comes with significant responsibility. Safe habits like always driving sober and wearing your seatbelt can potentially save your life and the lives of others. Plus, a clean driving record should help keep your insurance rates down."

Here's some safe driving tips from Mercury:



Buckle up. Every trip, every time: In 2022, 11,302 people died in car crashes while not wearing seat belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Buckling up every time you drive is a simple habit that could potentially save your life in an accident.



Ensure children are in the right seat: Improperly used car seats are a leading cause of child deaths in car crashes. Install the car seat correctly and confirm that the safety belts fit properly.



Drive sober: Per Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), more than 13,000 people died in alcohol-related crashes in 2022, which is the second consecutive year that this figure has been elevated. "With rideshare services available, there is never a good excuse to drive while under the influence. Parents who have driving-age children should make clear that driving while impaired - or getting into a car with an impaired driver - is unacceptable and reckless. It's best to ensure they have access to ride share services, or that they feel comfortable asking for a ride home," said Yoshizawa.



Pay attention to the road: Distracted driving accounted for approximately 3,000 fatalities in the U.S. in 2024, or roughly 14% of all traffic-related deaths, according to the Defensive Drivers Institute . Distracted driving accidents continue to be a national problem. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say nine people in the United States are killed every day in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver. According to DefensiveDriving , texting makes you eight times more likely to get into an accident. Even hands-free phone use draws attention from the driving task, so it's best to avoid engaging in any activities that could draw attention away from the road.



Obey speed limits: Speeding inherently increases the likelihood of injuries or death in an accident should one occur. Speeding reduces the time a driver has to react and increases the force of impact, both of which contribute to a higher chance of injury or fatality. It's also important to remember that driving too fast for conditions such as ice or rain can put you and your passengers at risk.



Never drive drowsy: If you begin feeling drowsy while driving, find a place where it is safe to rest as soon as possible.



Talk to teen drivers about safe driving: Per the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), teen drivers accounted for 7% of all fatal crashes in the U.S. in 2022 - a total of 2,883, or nearly eight per day. "In addition to talking about safe driving, it's important that parents lead by example here. If you don't want your kids texting while driving, don't do it yourself. This goes for all risky driving behaviors," added Yoshizawa.

Check for recalls: Make sure to check your vehicle for recalls at least twice a year. You can check for recalls any time at NHTSA/Recalls .

