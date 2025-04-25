114 Million Reasons To Keep Moving Forward On Industry-Led Standard For Secure Data Sharing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FDX API Adoption Surges to 114 Million Customer Connections

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is pleased to report that the use of standardized APIs to enable secure, permissioned data sharing continues to grow. According to a recent survey, roughly 114 million customer connections are now happening through APIs aligned to the FDX standard.

This represents a remarkable 50% increase from the comparable figure of 76 million a year ago, and a sizable jump from 96 million just 6 months ago.

More and more consumers are connecting their financial accounts with third-party apps and services.

More and more institutions are seeing benefits from building standardized, FDX-aligned API integrations to protect their customers' sensitive financial data.

The FDX API standard is solidly rooted as the leading method in North America for building APIs to enable safe, user-permissioned connections.

Industry-led standard-setting and collaboration at FDX is helping companies to improve interoperability when they integrate. Achieving this level of adoption wouldn't be possible without many organizations working together at FDX to create and evolve standards that meet the needs of the industry.

Amid a shifting regulatory environment , API adoption continues to move forward as more firms see benefits for their customers. There's still more work ahead . Tens of millions of consumers and small businesses in North America are still sharing financial data through methods that require sharing login credentials with third parties and may offer less customer control. FDX remains committed to making it easier for companies of all sizes to build interoperable, secure integrations in the months ahead.

“Hitting 114 million customers connections reflects both the scale of FDX's impact and the power of industry-led collaboration to drive interoperability,” said Kevin Feltes, CEO of FDX.

The data reflects findings from FDX's Spring 2025 Adoption Metrics Survey.

About FDX

Financial Data Exchange (FDX) is a non-profit organization operating in the US and Canada that is dedicated to unifying the financial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers users through its commitment to the development, growth, and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability, and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, financial data aggregators, consumer advocacy groups, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. For more information and to join, visit

