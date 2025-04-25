Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend


2025-04-25 12:01:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shelton, CT, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid June 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484


MENAFN25042025004107003653ID1109473428

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search