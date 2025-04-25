Axis Integrated Mental Health Joins Forces With Other Clinics To Offer Free Mental Health Care To First Responders

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) After city announces cuts, Axis expands free TMS treatment for first responders, with support from other mental health clinics.

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the City of Denver's recent decision to cut mental health services for first responders, Axis Integrated Mental Health is expanding its pro bono Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) program to include police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics. This initiative is part of the clinic's broader 266K Project , which aims to address the urgent mental health needs of the 266,000 Coloradans who experience serious thoughts of suicide each year.

The decision to broaden the program comes after the devastating suicides of three Denver police officers, highlighting the growing mental health crisis in Colorado-one that has left the state near the bottom of national rankings for access to care and mental health outcomes.

“First responders are the backbone of our community, running toward crisis and danger every single day. It's heartbreaking and unacceptable that, at a time when suicide is claiming so many lives, we are reducing their access to critical mental health care,” said Liesl Perez, co-founder of Axis Integrated Mental Health.

TMS, an FDA-approved, non-invasive treatment for major and treatment-resistant depression, has shown remarkable effectiveness in patients who have not found relief through traditional medications. In addition to alleviating symptoms of depression, TMS has proven beneficial in addressing PTSD-a common condition faced by many first responders due to the trauma they experience on the job.

Axis Integrated Mental Health has launched this expansion to increase access to TMS, a treatment typically covered by commercial insurance when other medications fail. However, due to stigma and limited insurance coverage, first responders often don't have the mental health support they need. This initiative seeks to fill that gap by offering pro bono services to those who serve our community.

Axis Integrated Mental Health is joined by several other organizations that have committed pro bono services for first responders. Sara Short, CEO & Founder of Peace of Mind 5280 , has generously donated $5,000 worth of free therapy sessions, totaling 30 sessions for first responders, law enforcement, and military personnel.“At Peace of Mind 5280, we believe in walking alongside those who serve our communities. Donating therapy sessions is just one way we can give back to the brave individuals who put their lives on the line every day,” said Short.

Other mental health professionals, including Griffith Centers, Elevate Coaching, and Better Life, are also contributing pro bono therapy services to support first responders in need.

Since opening its doors in 2020, Axis Integrated Mental Health has provided more than $400,000 in free mental health care, with a strong focus on supporting underserved and minority communities. With locations in Aurora, Westminster, and Louisville, the clinic offers advanced treatments like TMS and Spravato, along with psychiatric care and therapy-all under one roof, backed by a commitment to making care accessible and effective.

“We launched the 266K Project because we refuse to accept suicide as the status quo. This expansion is our promise to Colorado's first responders: You are not forgotten. We are here, and we will fight for your mental health,” Perez added.

First responders facing depression, trauma, or burnout are encouraged to reach out for assistance. To learn more about eligibility for pro bono mental health services, visit or call (720) 400-7025.

