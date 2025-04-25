Crypto Leader Bybit Powers TOKEN2049 Dubai - Attends As Gold Sponsor, Showcasing Real-World Crypto Utility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hosted at the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah from April 30 to May 1, TOKEN2049 Dubai is expected to attract over 15,000 participants from more than 160 countries - including industry pioneers, innovators, regulators, developers, and institutional investors. Bybit's involvement goes beyond sponsorship. It reflects the company's ongoing commitment to advancing industry knowledge, regional growth, and community empowerment. TOKEN2049 offers a unique platform for idea exchange, innovation, and meaningful dialogue - a vision that closely aligns with Bybit's mission.

"TOKEN2049 is where the brightest minds in crypto come together, and Bybit is proud to contribute our voice to this global conversation," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are here to share, support, and build. We believe in the power of community. This event is a great platform for Web3 market participants to collaborate, grow, and strengthen the crypto trading industry together."

A milestone for Bybit Pay: crypto payment utility in action

One of the most exciting highlights of TOKEN2049 is the debut of Bybit Pay's real-world utility in Dubai at a live event setting. For the first time, attendees can experience how effortless crypto payments can be - they can simply sign up for Bybit Pay, show their pay account at the Barista Bar, and enjoy a free cup of coffee. Additionally, visitors can also scan the QR code at the Bybit booth, post about their experience on X, and claim a free coffee. It's a delicious way to explore how crypto is going mainstream, one cup at a time.

Bybit Pay was first introduced in Brazil, where it began transforming the payments landscape by bridging fiat and crypto in a seamless, intuitive way. Bybit's solution is a next-generation payments platform designed to simplify the transaction experience and unlock new efficiencies for both consumers and businesses.

Bybit at TOKEN2049 Week

Beyond the main event, Bybit is curating an entire TOKEN2049 Week (April 28–May 2) experience filled with important industry side events, keynotes, workshops, demos, and private roundtables - all designed to empower the Web3 community and foster global collaboration - accelerating blockchain innovation and crypto adoption - worldwide

Key highlights include:

Flagship Booth Experience (Booth P33) – Attendees can explore Bybit's latest Web3 innovations in trading, payments, and community engagement. The booth will serve as an interactive hub, showcasing the exchange trading platform's most powerful innovative features and newest products.

Keynote Address – Bybit Co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou will share his perspective on AI evolution in crypto trading and the path forward for crypto and Web3 adoption worldwide, at TOKEN2049 Dubai .

Curated Side Events – In addition to the main conference, Bybit is curating a full slate of side events during TOKEN2049 Week, designed to foster Web3 dialogue, share insights, and support every corner of the crypto ecosystem. The week will kick off with Crypto Hub x Bybit Crypto Ark Demo Day (April 28), where builders and innovators gather for hands-on product showcases, networking, and community-led discussions hosted at Bybit's Dubai office.

That same day, DMCC x VARA policy roundtable brings regulators and industry leaders together to explore the balance between innovation and compliance in the UAE's digital asset space. Later in the evening, Bybit's VIP + Financial Product Workshop offers a private networking session for top crypto traders and blockchain partners to discuss strategic investment tools and premium offerings.

On April 29, affiliates gather for the Bybit Exclusive Meetup to exchange crypto trading strategies and connect with Web3 product managers, followed by the Wunderbit x Bybit bot trading workshop , which dives into the real mechanics - and risks - of automated trading. The RWA Gulf Summit 2025 the same day features institutional voices from finance and banking exploring tokenized real-world assets, with Bybit's Jerry Li addressing yield opportunities on centralized exchanges.

Bybit Pay: Life is Paid Bit Bybit (May 1) offers an insider look at upcoming crypto payment tools and merchant features.

This TOKEN2049 Week culminates with Bybit Institutional Symposium (May 2) - gathering institutional customers and ecosystem partners for a day of macro strategy, deep dives into product roadmaps, and new collaboration opportunities - ending with a gala dinner to celebrate a transformative week for the crypto industry in Dubai.

These important Web3 gatherings are designed to drive dialogue, share insights, accelerate innovation, and deepen connections across the industry. Bybit's active participation underscores its broader mission to support crypto adoption through education, infrastructure development, and collaborative innovation.

As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for digital assets, Bybit is proud to contribute to the conversation - supporting the ideas, people, and technologies shaping the future of finance.

