Inventhelp Inventor Develops Advanced Automotive Security System (SGM-429)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an advanced automotive security system," said an inventor, from Memphis, Tenn., "so I invented the ANTI - AUTO THEFT. My design would provide a clear and unmistakable indication that someone is attempting to break into your vehicle so you can take action immediately."

The invention provides a remote way to signal a car owner of attempted theft. In doing so, it offers a distinctive alert so personal property can be protected even while away. As a result, it allows the owner to respond in a timely manner. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-429, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

