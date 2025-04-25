Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Bigbear.Ai Holdings, Inc. (“Bigbear” Or The “Company”) (NYSE: BBAI) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $50,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BBAI) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired BigBear common stock between March 31, 2022 and March 25, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

On April 11, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (ii) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (iii) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (iv) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company's previously issued financial statements; (v) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (vi) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, BigBear's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in BigBear's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here , please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (...) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before June 10, 2025 .

