AMANDA ROSE SELECTED AS TOP CELEBRITY MATCHMAKER OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

Amanda Rose will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Amanda Rose, Founder and CEO of the Dating Boutique and Prestige Connections, was recently selected Top Celebrity Matchmaker of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her excellence in her industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only Celebrity Matchmaker is selected for this distinction. Amanda Rose is being recognized for having over a decade of experience in the field of matchmaking. Amanda Rose will receive this recognition at IAOTP's upcoming Award Gala this December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas/award-galaAmanda Rose is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of both The Dating Boutique and Prestige Connections, as well as the founder of SwoonMe Events. With a passion for helping others find meaningful connections, Amanda created Prestige Connections-a premier boutique matchmaking service designed to offer a personalized, high-end dating experience. The service features luxury concierge support and one-on-one matchmaking for singles seeking genuine love in an upscale, supportive environment. Her mission with Prestige Connections is to ensure every client enjoys a positive, fulfilling, and successful journey to finding love.A recognized authority in the dating and relationship space, Amanda has been featured or quoted in a wide range of prominent media outlets, including Glamour, Redbook, Woman's Day, Forbes, Time, Great Day Live, The TD Jakes Show, The Huffington Post, and many others. In addition to her media appearances, she's a former dating expert contributor for The Huffington Post and Thrive Global.Before launching her ventures, Amanda was the Regional Coordinator for a global matchmaking service. During this time, she recognized how deeply personal and individualized the matchmaking process truly is. Driven to serve singles better, she combined her industry expertise with her passion for helping others-ultimately creating a convenient, one-stop destination for those seeking meaningful connections. Her entrepreneurial vision led to the founding of The Dating Boutique and later Prestige Connections, both designed to offer a more personalized, supportive, and successful dating experience.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Rose has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide. In 2023, she was awarded Top Celebrity Matchmaker of the Year by IAOTP. Last year, she was named Empowered Woman of the Year by IAOTP. This December, she will receive her latest recognition as Top Celebrity Matchmaker of the Decade at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio in Las Vegas.Amanda's expertise and impact in the dating industry have earned her numerous accolades. She was honored as Best Matchmaker of Savannah, recognized by Trust Analytics as the Top Dating Service of Charlotte, named one of the Top Dating Coaches in the World by the Coach's Foundation, and celebrated as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of North Carolina. Her work has been featured in many respected media outlets, including Glamour, Redbook, Martha Stewart, Forbes, The Huffington Post, Denver Talk Radio, and The TD Jakes Show, among many others.In addition to being a contributor for Thrive Global and The Huffington Post, Amanda also runs a dedicated relationship advice platform, where she continues sharing her insights and supporting singles on their journey toward love."From broke single mom to multi-entrepreneur, top dating coach in the world, and celebrity matchmaker. I teach women how to build 6 figure businesses, create healthy relationships, and truly live the life of their dreams with abundance. If I can create the life beyond my wildest imagination, I know you can too. And I'm here to show you how!" – Amanda RoseFor more information on Amanda, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit:

