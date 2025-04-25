From The Bar To The Aisle: Uncle Waithley's Scales Up With New Collaborations

Spice Up Your Vibe!

HARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Uncle Waithley's Beverage Company, the award-winning purveyor of bold, Caribbean-inspired non-alcoholic beverages, is thrilled to announce a major expansion of its East Coast distribution network, new strategic collaborations, and the addition of key talent-all fueling its mission to spice up the beverage industry, one sip at a time.

As demand for premium non-alcoholic options continues to rise, Uncle Waithley's is stepping into the spotlight with purpose and momentum. The company has signed an exclusive North East distribution agreement with Dora's Naturals, joining a portfolio of approximately 40 select brands that benefit from Dora's renowned ability to scale emerging products with precision and impact. This partnership signals a new chapter of accelerated growth for Uncle Waithley's, particularly in the Northeast.

Complementing this move, Uncle Waithley's has also teamed up with Skurnik Wine & Spirits, a trusted name in the beverage industry, to fortify its on-premise presence in bars, restaurants, and hotels across the Northeast. As one of the first brands featured in Skurnik's newly launched Non-Alcoholic division, Uncle Waithley's is determined to redefine the adult NA category with its signature line of vibrant, spice-forward brews.

The momentum doesn't stop there. Whole Foods Market, Uncle Waithley's largest retail collaborator, will be expanding the brand into more than 160 new stores from Boston to Florida this April, bringing the total Whole Foods Market store count to more than 225. Select Northeast Whole Foods Market locations will now carry Original plus two new SKUs-Smoked Pineapple and Caribbean Sorrel-while stores across the South, North-Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic will stock Original and Sorrel flavors.

While Dora's Naturals will be the primary distributor for Whole Foods Market Northeast, Uncle Waithley's has also secured a partnership with UNFI, the largest natural products distributor in the US, to supply the rest of the East Coast. UNFI's national reach will be instrumental as the brand continues its trajectory toward full east coast availability. Additionally, Uncle Waithley's was accepted into the UNFI UpNext program, the industry's premier accelerator and mentorship program for emerging brands.

To support this wave of expansion, Uncle Waithley's has bolstered its leadership with the addition of experienced talent and advisors:

Andrew Braun has joined as Regional Sales Manager, focused on scaling the brand through Dora's Naturals, effective March 17.

Leah Doyle and her firm ARCD Agency have been tapped to lead on-premise strategy and advisory.

Steve Olson, an industry luminary, joined as an advisor in 2024 and will be working with CEO Karl Franz Williams on new flavors this year

Nia Wesley and Color Purpose Consulting have been brought on to spearhead Creative Development and Social Media Marketing

As Uncle Waithley's enters this exciting new chapter, the company is inviting its community to play a direct role in its growth. Through a new investment campaign on Wefunder , fans and supporters have the opportunity to become investors and help bring bold, Caribbean-inspired beverages to even more people. It's a unique chance to own a piece of the vibe-and the vision.

Founded by acclaimed mixologist Karl Franz Williams, Uncle Waithley's crafts small-batch, adult non-alcoholic beverages rooted in Caribbean tradition and innovation. Made with real ginger and scotch bonnet pepper, each flavor delivers a bold, complex taste experience designed to be enjoyed solo or as a cocktail enhancer. The lineup includes Original, Caribbean Sorrel (Hibiscus & Spice), and Smoked Pineapple (with Star Anise & Thyme).

Uncle Waithley's is proudly served at Whole Foods Market and in some of the finest bars and restaurants along the East Coast.



About Dora's Naturals

Dora's Naturals is a leading distributor of natural and organic food and beverage products specializing in products sold in the perishable space. Our mission is to provide those products to retailers in the Northeastern United States at unparalleled service levels.

Dora's delivers to thousands of locations across many classes of trade in the tri-state area including traditional supermarkets, national drug chains, national natural food chains, independents, food-service, on-premise, hospitality and institutional.

Dora's also offers best-in-class third-party logistics services at its SQF certified facility; and provides an end-to-end solution for quick-serve restaurants and other food-service locations. This facility offers warehousing for ambient, refrigerated and frozen products along with outbound-direct store deliveries.

About Skurnik Wines & Spirits

Headquartered in New York City, Skurnik Wines & Spirits is a top importer and distributor representing a high-quality, diversified portfolio of fine wines and spirits from around the world. Skurnik Wines & Spirits represents over 500 estates, most of which are family-owned and operated. To learn more, visit or contact ....

