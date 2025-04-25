Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Trash Can That Facilitates Easy Cleanup Of Debris (SGJ-441)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My family and I were trying to clean up leaves in our yard and we began talking about ways to make things easier," said an inventor from Price, Utah, "so, I invented DUS-CAN. It is an a more efficient way to clean up yards, company grounds or festivities."

The invention allows a person working alone to easily fill a container with leaves, grass clippings, or other material, thus eliminating difficulty and frustration and helping to improve lawn appearance. The convenient, all-in-one, lightweight and weatherproof design saves time and energy and is easy to use and store. It is ideal for outdoor and indoor use as well as for use in homes and for commercial use.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-441, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

