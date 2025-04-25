Institute For Supply Management® Announces 2025 R. Gene Richter Scholarship Winners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The 2025 R. Gene Richter Scholars include Aiden Anderson of the University of South Carolina, Colleen Andrews of Michigan State University, Jai Kozar-Lewis of Michigan State University, Lauren McGuirk of Grand Valley State University, McKenna Schrenk of The Pennsylvania State University, and Nicole Sherman of Western Michigan University. This cohort of scholars joins more than 145 students from 30 different universities across the United States who have earned this honor since its inception in 2004.

"We are very proud to introduce the 2025 class of Richter scholars. We truly believe they will grow to become leaders in supply management," said Nancy Richter, founder of the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program. "Our Richter scholars will add a fresh perspective to the field with their proven leadership, creativity, and initiative."

The award recipients will be honored at an exclusive executive luncheon and at the ISM Awards Gala on June 2 at ISM World 2025, ISM's annual conference in Orlando from June 1 – 3. Now in its 22nd year, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship provides a monetary award of up to US$15,000 in tuition assistance. Notably, recipients are also given access to an executive mentor and leader in the profession and a former Richter scholar as a junior mentor.

"These students represent the impressive future leaders of the profession," said ISM CEO Thomas Derry. "We know each will contribute greatly to the success of their respective future organizations as they've demonstrated their commitment in their accomplishments thus far."

The R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program was established and named in memory of R. Gene Richter, who was a galvanizing force in the field of procurement. Richter is admired for elevating the profession to world-class stature. He led the supply organizations at Stanley Black & Decker, Hewlett-Packard, and International Business Machines (IBM). For information on the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program and the 2025 winners, visit: richterfoundation , and ismworld/awards .

About Institute for Supply Management®

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advance the strategy and practice of integrated, end-to-end supply chain management through leading edge data-driven resources, community, and education to empower individuals, create organizational value and drive competitive advantage. ISM's vision is to foster a prosperous, sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and assessments. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: .

About R. Gene and Nancy D. Richter Foundation

The R. Gene and Nancy D. Richter Foundation is a 501c3 private family foundation devoted to community service. It offers educational opportunities to supply chain and non-traditional undergraduates as well as supporting other community interests. It offers two scholarship programs, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship and the Nancy D. Richter Scholarship. The R. Gene Richter Scholarship identifies the future leaders of supply chain management and fast-track those individuals into the profession through a program of tuition assistance, executive mentoring, junior mentoring and networking. For more information, please visit: .

Contact: Jessica Boyd, 480.752.6276, ext. 3085

[email protected]

SOURCE Institute for Supply Management