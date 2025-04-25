Travelzoo Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call On April 29 At 11:00 AM ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO ):

WHAT: Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on April 29, 2025.



WHEN: April 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET



HOW: A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q1 2025 earnings conference call can be accessed at . The webcast will be archived within 2 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.



CONTACT: Travelzoo Investor Relations

[email protected]

A b ou t Travelzoo

We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. We reach 30 million travelers. Club Members receive Club Offers personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with thousands of top travel suppliers-our long-standing relationships give us access to irresistible deals.

