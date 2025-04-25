Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Hose Controller For Oxygen Concentrators (SGM-377)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted an accessory specifically designed for people at home on oxygen to help contain the tubing or hose on an oxygen concentrator," said one of two inventors, from Montrose, Colo., "so we invented the E Z HOSE CONTROLLER. Our design prevents tripping hazards and other problems associated with the long length of tubing getting caught on your feet, a walker, wheelchair, or furniture."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means to contain and control the tubing employed with an oxygen concentrator. In doing so, it helps prevent tripping hazards. It also prevents the hose or tubing from becoming tangled or pinched. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for supplemental oxygen users, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-377, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

