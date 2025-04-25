Inventhelp Inventor Develops Storage Accessory For Single-Serve Coffee Pods (SFO-370)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient accessory for organizing, storing, and dispensing a variety of single-serve coffee pods," said an inventor, from Patterson, Calif., "so I invented the K-VOLVER. My design enables you to easily choose a beverage pod without the hassle of rummaging through a multitude of individual pods."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and dispense single-serve coffee pods. In doing so, it ensures the coffee pods are easily visible for selection. As a result, it increases organization and convenience. It also reduces clutter. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and other locations that utilize single-serve coffee makers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SFO-370, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

