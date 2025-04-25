Artprize 2025 To Ignite Grand Rapids With 16 Days Of Art & Creativity

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From awe-inspiring art and interactive exhibits to unforgettable performances and community-driven experiences, ArtPrize 2025 promises 16 days of pure artistic magic - all in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Can't-Miss Moments at ArtPrize 2025

Featured Experience: Arborialis

Step into a dreamscape downtown! Arborialis is a large-scale, immersive installation that blends light, sound, and environment into an otherworldly forest experience. It's a multisensory journey you won't forget - and a shining example of the creative spirit at the heart of ArtPrize.

Opening Celebration – Friday, September 19

Kick off ArtPrize with a bang. Live music, interactive art, community activities at Rosa Parks Circle- and a stunning fireworks show lighting up the skyline on the river.

Merchants and Makers Market – Saturdays: September 20, 27 & October 4

Support local artists and creators while strolling through a bustling market of handmade goods, food vendors, and artisan treasures on Monroe Center & Ottawa Ave.

ArtPrize HalfTime Show – Friday, September 26

Part block party and part festival-within-a-festival. HalfTime features live performances and interactive creativity for all ages.

Awards Ceremony – Friday, October 3

Be there for the big moment. The community and jurors unite to crown this year's winning works - it's art, celebration, and storytelling at its best at Studio Park.

Calling All Artists: Registration Open

Artists from around the world - this is your moment. Submissions are open through May 30, 2025, with $600,000 in prizes and grants available. Whether you're a first-timer or a seasoned creator, ArtPrize offers exciting ways to fund and showcase your work:



Featured Public Projects – Funding for bold, large-scale public installations

Venue Exhibition Grant – Support for venues curating dynamic exhibitions

Artist Seed Grant – Helping emerging artists bring big visions to life

Motu Viget Grant – Empowering Grand Rapids creatives through local Pitch Nights HBA Pekich Park Grant – A special grant to light up Pekich Park with a local artist's dream

Learn more and apply today at artprize .

About ArtPrize

ArtPrize is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to celebrating artists and transforming communities through public art. Since 2009, ArtPrize has drawn over 800,000 annual visitors, becoming the world's most attended public art event. The event is free, open to all, and proudly rooted in the belief that art is for everyone. To learn more and to support ArtPrize programming, visit .

