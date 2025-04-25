BCI Foundation Selects First-Ever Scholarship Recipients To Receive $15,000 In Awards

Scholarships created in honor of Battery Council International's 100th anniversary support next generation of industry leaders

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Council International (BCI) and the BCI Foundation are proud to announce the first class of BCI Scholars, a group of three students that were each selected for up to $5,000 in financial aid to support studies in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The BCI Foundation was formed in recognition of Battery Council International's 100th anniversary on March 21, 2024 , to support the next generation of leaders in STEM and the energy storage industry.

"BCI's members have a long history of charitable support in communities across the U.S., and our Board of Directors wanted to build on that legacy through these scholarships and ensure the industry's next 100 years is even more successful," said BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad. "We congratulate these three students on the hard work they put in to earn these scholarships, and we thank everyone who donated so generously to the BCI Foundation to make this first-ever class of BCI Scholars possible."

Scholarships provided by the BCI Foundation fall into two categories:

First, the BCI Battery Chemistry and STEM Scholarship supports individuals studying electrochemistry, science, technology, engineering, mathematics or a related technical discipline that will support energy storage applications. In partnership with Women in the Global Battery Industry (WGBI), BCI will ensure at least one woman recipient as part of BCI's efforts to foster diversity in the industry. This year's BCI Battery Chemistry and STEM Scholarship recipients are Sophia Anderson of Schwenksville, Pa., and Leaf Evergreen of Hillsboro, Ore.

Separately, The BCI Community Scholarship supports individuals who are an employee or direct family member of an employee currently working in a BCI-member company. Summer Sapp of Russell Springs, Ky., was the 2025 recipient of the BCI Community Scholarship.

The BCI Foundation, a stand-alone 501(c)(3) charitable entity, was initially funded in part by a $10,000 "challenge grant" from battery separator specialist ENTEK. Battery separator supplier Daramic also generously helped fund the BCI foundation with a separate $5,000 award.

Additional contributions to the BCI Foundation come from the Centennial Sponsors of BCI's 100th anniversary celebration that took place as part of its annual conference in April. These Centennial Sponsors include Banner, C&D Trojan, Clarios, Crown Battery, Duncan, East Penn, EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Leoch Battery, Moura, Rolls Battery Engineering, Stryten Energy, Superior Battery, and U.S. Battery Manufacturing Company.

The BCI Foundation scholarships are administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation , a group dedicated to providing funding for aftermarket education programs and research.

Learn more about the BCI Foundation at

About Battery Council International

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety, and science. The organization continues to unite members within the industry to successfully communicate and protect through education, science, and advocacy efforts the most successful circular economy on the planet.

SOURCE Battery Council International

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED