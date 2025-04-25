Mars, Incorporated Celebrates Induction Into AAF Advertising Hall Of Fame

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Mars, curiosity is cherished, and creativity is expected and celebrated as an engine for growth, generation after generation," said Gülen Bengi, Lead Chief Marketing Officer for Mars & Chief Growth Officer for Mars Snacking. "From M&M'S® to PEDIGREE®, and many more. Mars brands live where people live, touching lives every second, around the world. Over the last 100 years, we've learned to evolve our storytelling around our iconic brands to drive purpose and build meaningful relationships with our fans and communities, enabling us to stay part of the conversations that are shaping our society."

Around the world, consumers interact with 1,000 Mars snacks a minute; we serve more than one million pets every day, and, in a year, we deliver more than three billion healthy meals within our core food portfolio. Mars builds brands for the world we want tomorrow, and this honor celebrates our human-led, science & tech-enabled, and data-driven work. A few examples of Mars best-in-class creativity campaigns and transformative innovation that contributed to this recognition include:



The PEDIGREE® Adoptable campaign, which leveraged AI to transform shelter dog photos into professional-quality images, helped to increase awareness of dog homelessness in a creative and impactful way.

The M&M'S® Spokescandies , which have become global cultural icons through decades of witty, character-driven storytelling.

The SNICKERS® "You're Not You When You're Hungry" campaign, one of the most recognized and enduring advertising campaigns in decades. The SHEBA® Hope Grows program, which perfectly encapsulates how Mars and its brands seek to use purpose-driven marketing to have a positive impact on people, pets, communities and the planet.

"As this year's Corporate Inductee, Mars has mastered the art of creating innovative, impactful and groundbreaking campaigns that have helped establish its brands as household names for more than a century," said Steve Pacheco, President and CEO, AAF. "We welcome them into the AAF Advertising Hall of Fame with open arms and are thrilled to see how they continue to position their brands at the center of culture moving forward."

