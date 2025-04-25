Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Earnings
| PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
|March 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|ASSETS:
|Noninterest-bearing cash
|$
|26,604
|$
|23,488
|13.27
|%
|Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
|10,841
|9,055
|19.72
|%
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|37,445
|32,543
|15.06
|%
|Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value
|175,721
|187,245
|(6.15
|)%
|Investment equity securities, at fair value
|1,128
|1,112
|1.44
|%
|Restricted investment in bank stock
|20,613
|23,420
|(11.99
|)%
|Loans held for sale
|2,583
|3,360
|(23.13
|)%
|Loans
|1,897,376
|1,855,347
|2.27
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(10,236
|)
|(11,542
|)
|(11.32
|)%
|Loans, net
|1,887,140
|1,843,805
|2.35
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|27,441
|28,970
|(5.28
|)%
|Accrued interest receivable
|10,871
|11,344
|(4.17
|)%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|45,982
|32,853
|39.96
|%
|Investment in limited partnerships
|6,466
|7,515
|(13.96
|)%
|Goodwill
|16,450
|16,450
|-
|%
|Intangibles
|82
|184
|(55.43
|)%
|Operating lease right of use asset
|2,761
|2,922
|(5.51
|)%
|Deferred tax asset
|2,067
|4,546
|(54.53
|)%
|Other assets
|15,485
|13,847
|11.83
|%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,252,235
|$
|2,210,116
|1.91
|%
|LIABILITIES:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,258,188
|$
|1,147,111
|9.68
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|465,766
|471,451
|(1.21
|)%
|Total deposits
|1,723,954
|1,618,562
|6.51
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|82,910
|111,208
|(25.45
|)%
|Long-term borrowings
|214,542
|261,770
|(18.04
|)%
|Accrued interest payable
|3,908
|4,174
|(6.37
|)%
|Operating lease liability
|2,841
|2,987
|(4.89
|)%
|Other liabilities
|12,057
|17,898
|(32.63
|)%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,040,212
|2,016,599
|1.17
|%
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
|-
|-
|n/a
|Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,124,439 and 8,035,597 shares issued; 7,614,214 and 7,525,372 shares outstanding
|45,134
|44,641
|1.10
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|62,931
|62,215
|1.15
|%
|Retained earnings
|120,261
|108,642
|10.69
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities
|(2,762
|)
|(6,425
|)
|57.01
|%
|Defined benefit plan
|(726
|)
|(2,741
|)
|73.51
|%
|Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares
|(12,815
|)
|(12,815
|)
|-
|%
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|212,023
|193,517
|9.56
|%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,252,235
|$
|2,210,116
|1.91
|%
| PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:
|Loans including fees
|$
|26,014
|$
|23,860
|9.03
|%
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|1,723
|1,594
|8.09
|%
|Tax-exempt
|60
|97
|(38.14
|)%
|Dividend and other interest income
|581
|679
|(14.43
|)%
|TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|28,378
|26,230
|8.19
|%
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Deposits
|8,744
|7,963
|9.81
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|1,056
|2,005
|(47.33
|)%
|Long-term borrowings
|2,438
|2,516
|(3.10
|)%
|TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
|12,238
|12,484
|(1.97
|)%
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|16,140
|13,746
|17.42
|%
|(RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|(2,969
|)
|138
|(2,251.45
|)%
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION OF CREDIT LOSSES
|19,109
|13,608
|40.42
|%
|NON-INTEREST INCOME:
|Service charges
|483
|515
|(6.21
|)%
|Net debt securities gains (losses), available for sale
|305
|(23
|)
|1,426.09
|%
|Net equity securities gains (losses)
|17
|(10
|)
|270.00
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|301
|463
|(34.99
|)%
|Gain on sale of loans
|408
|305
|33.77
|%
|Insurance commissions
|152
|153
|(0.65
|)%
|Brokerage commissions
|167
|186
|(10.22
|)%
|Loan broker income
|252
|222
|13.51
|%
|Debit card income
|308
|329
|(6.38
|)%
|Other
|175
|322
|(45.65
|)%
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|2,568
|2,462
|4.31
|%
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|6,483
|6,422
|0.95
|%
|Occupancy
|874
|905
|(3.43
|)%
|Furniture and equipment
|997
|939
|6.18
|%
|Software amortization
|419
|190
|120.53
|%
|Pennsylvania shares tax
|413
|320
|29.06
|%
|Professional fees
|505
|552
|(8.51
|)%
|Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance
|397
|359
|10.58
|%
|Marketing
|47
|71
|(33.80
|)%
|Intangible amortization
|25
|26
|(3.85
|)%
|Merger expense
|1,093
|-
|n/a
|Other
|1,341
|1,839
|(27.08
|)%
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|12,594
|11,623
|8.35
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION
|9,083
|4,447
|104.25
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|1,716
|639
|168.54
|%
|NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'
|$
|7,367
|$
|3,808
|93.46
|%
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.51
|90.20
|%
|EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.51
|86.27
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC
|7,589,592
|7,512,520
|1.03
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
|7,728,688
|7,512,520
|2.88
|%
| PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars in Thousands)
| Average
Balance (1)
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance (1)
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|ASSETS:
|Tax-exempt loans (3)
|$
|68,615
|$
|556
|3.28
|%
|$
|69,349
|$
|463
|2.69
|%
|All other loans
|1,824,502
|25,575
|5.68
|%
|1,781,962
|23,494
|5.30
|%
|Total loans (2)
|1,893,117
|26,131
|5.60
|%
|1,851,311
|23,957
|5.20
|%
|Taxable securities
|191,040
|2,188
|4.64
|%
|200,275
|2,144
|4.35
|%
|Tax-exempt securities (3)
|10,751
|76
|2.87
|%
|16,529
|123
|3.03
|%
|Total securities
|201,791
|2,264
|4.55
|%
|216,804
|2,267
|4.25
|%
|Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions
|14,699
|116
|3.20
|%
|10,199
|129
|5.09
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,109,607
|28,511
|5.48
|%
|2,078,314
|26,353
|5.10
|%
|Other assets
|138,990
|130,958
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|2,248,597
|$
|2,209,272
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Savings
|$
|209,025
|234
|0.45
|%
|$
|218,722
|268
|0.49
|%
|Super Now deposits
|208,537
|904
|1.76
|%
|215,870
|1,084
|2.02
|%
|Money market deposits
|317,306
|2,468
|3.15
|%
|292,707
|2,359
|3.24
|%
|Time deposits
|507,085
|5,138
|4.11
|%
|407,169
|4,252
|4.20
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,241,953
|8,744
|2.86
|%
|1,134,468
|7,963
|2.82
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|95,339
|1,056
|4.49
|%
|144,350
|2,005
|5.59
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|230,682
|2,438
|4.29
|%
|259,697
|2,516
|3.90
|%
|Total borrowings
|326,021
|3,494
|4.35
|%
|404,047
|4,521
|4.50
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,567,974
|12,238
|3.17
|%
|1,538,515
|12,484
|3.26
|%
|Demand deposits
|449,384
|451,877
|Other liabilities
|31,524
|29,260
|Shareholders' equity
|199,715
|189,620
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|2,248,597
|$
|2,209,272
|Interest rate spread (3)
|2.31
|%
|1.84
|%
|Net interest income/margin (3)
|$
|16,273
|3.13
|%
|$
|13,869
|2.69
|%
|1.
|Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
|2.
|Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
|3.
|Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Total interest income
|$
|28,378
|$
|26,230
|Total interest expense
|12,238
|12,484
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|16,140
|13,746
|Tax equivalent adjustment
|133
|123
|Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
|$
|16,273
|$
|13,869
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Operating Data
|Net income
|$
|7,367
|$
|3,741
|$
|4,801
|$
|5,390
|$
|3,808
|Net interest income
|16,140
|15,563
|15,056
|14,515
|13,746
|(Recovery) provision for credit losses
|(2,969
|)
|420
|740
|(1,177
|)
|138
|Net security gains (losses)
|322
|(44
|)
|36
|(19
|)
|(33
|)
|Non-interest income, excluding net security gains (losses)
|2,246
|2,754
|2,385
|2,044
|2,495
|Non-interest expense
|12,594
|12,980
|10,884
|10,996
|11,623
|Performance Statistics
|Net interest margin
|3.13
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.88
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.69
|%
|Annualized cost of total deposits
|2.07
|%
|2.22
|%
|2.27
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.01
|%
|Annualized non-interest income to average assets
|0.46
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.45
|%
|Annualized non-interest expense to average assets
|2.24
|%
|2.32
|%
|1.95
|%
|1.98
|%
|2.10
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.31
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.97
|%
|0.69
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|14.76
|%
|7.28
|%
|9.60
|%
|11.12
|%
|8.03
|%
|Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
|(0.20
|)%
|0.05
|%
|0.07
|%
|(0.09
|)%
|0.08
|%
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs
|(957
|)
|228
|328
|(396
|)
|380
|Efficiency ratio
|68.36
|%
|70.73
|%
|62.26
|%
|66.25
|%
|71.41
|%
|Per Share Data
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.51
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.95
|0.49
|0.64
|0.72
|0.51
|Dividend declared per share
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|Book value
|27.85
|27.16
|26.96
|26.13
|25.72
|Tangible book value (Non-GAAP)
|25.67
|24.97
|24.77
|23.93
|23.50
|Common stock price:
|High
|31.90
|34.06
|23.98
|21.08
|22.64
|Low
|27.61
|23.74
|19.29
|17.17
|18.44
|Close
|27.91
|30.39
|23.79
|20.55
|19.41
|Weighted average common shares:
|Basic
|7,590
|7,555
|7,544
|7,529
|7,513
|Fully Diluted
|7,729
|7,693
|7,544
|7,529
|7,513
|End-of-period common shares:
|Issued
|8,124
|8,067
|8,065
|8,052
|8,036
|Treasury
|(510
|)
|(510
|)
|(510
|)
|(510
|)
|(510
|)
|(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Financial Condition Data:
|General
|Total assets
|$
|2,252,235
|$
|2,232,338
|$
|2,259,250
|$
|2,234,617
|$
|2,210,116
|Loans, net
|1,887,140
|1,865,230
|1,863,586
|1,855,054
|1,843,805
|Goodwill
|16,450
|16,450
|16,450
|16,450
|16,450
|Intangibles
|82
|107
|133
|158
|184
|Total deposits
|1,723,954
|1,706,081
|1,700,321
|1,648,093
|1,618,562
|Noninterest-bearing
|465,766
|456,936
|452,922
|461,092
|471,451
|Savings
|211,136
|208,340
|211,560
|218,354
|220,932
|NOW
|203,191
|212,687
|218,279
|209,906
|208,073
|Money Market
|323,869
|308,977
|321,614
|320,101
|299,916
|Time Deposits
|342,983
|340,844
|328,294
|310,187
|292,372
|Brokered Deposits
|177,009
|178,297
|167,652
|128,453
|125,818
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,258,188
|1,249,145
|1,247,399
|1,187,001
|1,147,111
|Core deposits*
|1,203,962
|1,186,940
|1,204,375
|1,209,453
|1,200,372
|Shareholders' equity
|212,023
|205,231
|203,694
|197,087
|193,517
|Asset Quality
|Non-performing loans
|$
|9,987
|$
|8,904
|$
|7,940
|$
|6,784
|$
|7,958
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.44
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.36
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans
|10,236
|11,848
|11,588
|11,234
|11,542
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|0.54
|%
|0.63
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.62
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
|102.49
|%
|133.06
|%
|145.94
|%
|165.60
|%
|145.04
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.53
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.43
|%
|Capitalization
|Shareholders' equity to total assets
|9.41
|%
|9.19
|%
|9.02
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.76
|%
|* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.
| Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|GAAP net income
|$
|7,367
|$
|3,808
|Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
|(254
|)
|26
|Merger expenses, net of tax
|948
|-
|Non-GAAP core earnings
|$
|8,061
|$
|3,834
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Return on average assets (ROA)
|1.31
|%
|0.69
|%
|Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
|(0.04
|)%
|-
|%
|Merger expenses, net of tax
|0.16
|%
|-
|%
|Non-GAAP core ROA
|1.43
|%
|0.69
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Return on average equity (ROE)
|14.76
|%
|8.03
|%
|Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
|(0.51
|)%
|0.06
|%
|Merger expenses, net of tax
|1.90
|%
|-
|%
|Non-GAAP core ROE
|16.15
|%
|8.09
|%
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Basic earnings per share (EPS)
|$
|0.97
|$
|0.51
|Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
|(0.03
|)
|-
|Merger expenses, net of tax
|0.12
|-
|Non-GAAP basic core EPS
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.51
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.51
|Net securities (gains) losses, net of tax
|(0.03
|)
|-
|Merger expenses, net of tax
|0.12
|-
|Non-GAAP diluted core EPS
|$
|1.04
|$
|0.51
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|6/30/2024
|3/31/2024
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|212,023
|$
|205,231
|$
|203,694
|$
|197,087
|$
|193,517
|Goodwill
|(16,450
|)
|(16,450
|)
|(16,450
|)
|(16,450
|)
|(16,450
|)
|Intangibles
|(82
|)
|(107
|)
|(133
|)
|(158
|)
|(184
|)
|Tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|195,491
|$
|188,674
|$
|187,111
|$
|180,479
|$
|176,883
|Shares outstanding
|7,614,214
|7,556,743
|7,554,488
|7,541,474
|7,525,372
|Book value per share
|$
|27.85
|$
|27.16
|$
|26.96
|$
|26.13
|$
|25.72
|Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|25.67
|$
|24.97
|$
|24.77
|$
|23.93
|$
|23.50
