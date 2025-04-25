Osmosis Unveils Exclusive Mother's Day Gift Bundle For Skincare Professionals

Osmosis limited-edition Mother's Day Bundle

Limited-Edition Skincare Collection Offers 20% Savings on Premium Self-Care Essentials

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Osmosis, a leader in professional skincare solutions, today announced the launch of its limited-edition Mother's Day Bundle , a curated collection of premium skincare and self-care essentials designed to simplify gift-giving while providing exceptional value.Available beginning April 1, 2025, this exclusive pre-assembled bundle features five luxurious items at a special price of $76-representing a 20% savings from the $95 retail value. The thoughtfully curated collection offers skincare professionals a turnkey retail solution for clients seeking meaningful gifts for mothers or themselves."We've carefully selected products that deliver both indulgence and results for our Mother's Day Bundle ," said Brandy Perez, Social Media + Public Relations Manager at Osmosis. "This ready-to-gift collection removes the guesswork from gift selection while offering a comprehensive self-care experience that any mother would appreciate."The limited-edition Mother's Day Bundle includes:- Age Reversal Deluxe Travel Kit – A six-piece set featuring Purify, StemFactor, Correct, Infuse, Quench, and Lip Balm, suitable for all skin types and designed to soothe and rejuvenate for a smoother, healthier-looking glow.- Hydraluxe 30mL – A deeply nourishing and firming gel mask infused with cucumber extract to soothe and hydrate, leaving skin revitalized and refreshed.- Silk Eye Mask – Crafted from soft, breathable silk to gently soothe and protect the delicate skin around the eyes while locking in moisture after treatments.- Luxe Lather Duo – Includes a branded headband and wristbands to elevate cleansing rituals by keeping hair in place and preventing water from dripping, transforming face washing into a luxurious, mess-free experience.- Cosmetic Bag – A chic and practical accessory for storing skincare essentials."Mother's Day presents a significant opportunity for skincare professionals to boost retail sales while helping clients celebrate the important women in their lives," added Perez. "We've designed this bundle to be both gift-ready and an exceptional value, making it an easy recommendation for practitioners and an irresistible purchase for clients."Osmosis recommends that skincare professionals enhance the Mother's Day promotion by offering a limited-time service add-on featuring the Hydraluxe mask, giving clients a preview of the bundle's luxurious hydration benefits. Additionally, professionals can suggest complementary products such as Purify, Nourish, and the Rose Quartz & Gua Sha Roller to create a comprehensive at-home skincare ritual.The Mother's Day Bundle is available beginning April 1, 2025, while supplies last, and can be purchased through the LIMITED EDITION/SPECIALS section of the Osmosis professional website or order form.About OsmosisOsmosis delivers innovative, results-driven skincare solutions for skincare professionals and their clients. With a focus on ingredient efficacy and comprehensive skin health, Osmosis creates transformative products that address multiple skincare concerns while promoting long-term skin wellness. For more information, visit or call 877.777.2305.

