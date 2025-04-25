Good Ol' Boyz, Viral Country-Rap Duo, Release New EP Sutter's Mill A Tribute To Gold Country Roots & Real-Life Values

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EKC PR is proud to announce the release of Sutter's Mill, the newest EP from underground country-rap duo Good Ol' Boyz , known for their viral hit“Country to the City.” The five-track release marks the second installment in a trilogy that began with Old Hangtown and will conclude later this year with Dry Diggins.

“With Sutter's Mill, we continue a journey that began with Old Hangtown,” says the duo.“This trilogy is a heartfelt homage to our home and the rich history of these California Gold Rush towns. We wanted to preserve their memory through our music, sharing the stories of this land.”

The EP features five original tracks-“Tell Her I'm Gone ,”“All Gas No Break Pt. 2 (Extended),”“My Inlaws Don't Like My Outlaw,”“Prison Break (Let Me Out),” and“The Situation”-each delivering a unique blend of storytelling, grit, and humor. The project also includes the song“Tell Her I'm Gone,” a barroom anthem about a working man sneaking in one last drink before heading home.

“For us, Sutter's Mill isn't just about the music; it's a reflection of our values,” the group explains.“We find immense joy in the small things-a loyal dog on the porch, good company, and the freedom to create. While we're incredibly grateful for any success that comes our way, our happiness isn't tied to extravagance.”

Since their breakout moment with 2014's“Country to the City,” which has now earned over 33 million YouTube views and 10 million Spotify streams, Good Ol' Boyz have built a loyal following across rural and urban audiences alike. With Sutter's Mill, they double down on the idea that music can be both entertaining and deeply rooted in meaning.

“This album, like our lives, is about finding the gold in the everyday moments,” they add.“We believe in living within our means, cherishing genuine connections, and giving back when we can.”

Sutter's Mill is now available on all major streaming platforms. The final chapter in the trilogy, Dry Diggins, is scheduled for release later this year.

