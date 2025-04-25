Tokyo Weekender Unveils Tadaima Tours: Exclusive Access To Japan's Hidden Luxury For Discerning International Travelers

Sushi-Making Experience on a Private Yakatabune Boat

Exclusive Experiences Curated by Japan's Longest-Running English Lifestyle Media

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ENGAWA Inc., the publisher of Tokyo Weekender - Japan's oldest English-language lifestyle magazine, first established in 1970 - is thrilled to announce the launch of Tadaima Tours, a premium concierge and reservation service, beginning April 25, 2025. This service offers curated, personalized experiences specifically designed for affluent international travelers visiting Japan.

Introducing Tadaima Tours

"Tadaima," a Japanese greeting meaning "I'm home," symbolizes warmth, hospitality, and a profound sense of relaxation. With this ethos, Tadaima Tours provides visitors with extraordinary, bespoke travel experiences that evoke the comfort and luxury of returning home. Each experience is designed to be enriching and unforgettable, allowing for deep and authentic interactions with Japanese culture.

Why Choose Tadaima Tours?

1. Personalized Concierge Service

Our experienced concierge team customizes each experience based on personal interests and travel goals. Whether guests are looking to create unforgettable family moments or immerse themselves deeply in Japanese traditions, our experts can craft unique itineraries tailored to individual needs.

2. Exclusive Access via Tokyo Weekender's Network

Leveraging Tokyo Weekender's extensive connections, which have been cultivated over decades, Tadaima Tours grants travelers privileged access to rare, exclusive experiences typically unavailable to the public.

3. Reliable Multilingual Support

Comprehensive support is available in English and other languages upon request, providing travelers comfort and confidence throughout their journey. Our professional staff has extensive experience assisting VIP clients, ensuring a smooth and worry-free stay.

Featured Experiences Include:

- Sushi-Making Experience on a Private Yakatabune Boat

Enjoy a private culinary session aboard a historic Japanese boat, learning the art of sushi-making from a master chef while floating on serene waterways.

- Car Racing Experience at Former F1 Race Track: Fuji Speedway

Thrill seekers can drive high-performance supercars on Japan's iconic Fuji Speedway, one of the world's premier racetracks.

- Tokyo Summer Fireworks Cruise: Private Boat Tours

Witness Japan's spectacular fireworks from a luxurious private cruiser, providing the ultimate exclusive viewing experience.

Service Overview:

- Suitable For: Individuals, families, VIP groups, corporate tours (10+ persons)

- Languages: English (additional languages available by request)

- Pricing: Initial concierge consultation is complimentary. Experience design and quote preparation starts from ¥20,000 (approximately $150 USD).

- Booking: Contact Tadaima Tours directly via the dedicated website below

Learn More and Book Your Exclusive Experience:



LinkedIn: Tadaima Tours

Inquiries:

Message from Takanobu Ushiyama, CEO, ENGAWA Inc.:

"With record numbers of international visitors seeking meaningful and high-value experiences, Tadaima Tours combines Tokyo Weekender's deep insights and our marketing expertise to offer truly exclusive travel experiences. We believe exceptional experiences transcend borders, creating lifelong memories and deeper cultural connections."

About Tokyo Weekender:

Established in 1970, Tokyo Weekender is Japan's longest-running English lifestyle magazine, beloved by international communities in Japan and abroad. Available as a free magazine at 400 locations throughout Tokyo, and online, it remains a trusted source for unique and high-quality Japanese content.

Website:

Instagram: @tokyoweekender

Facebook: Tokyo Weekender

About ENGAWA Inc.:

ENGAWA Inc. is dedicated to promoting Japanese culture, products, and experiences globally through innovative marketing. With decades of experience, ENGAWA facilitates cross-cultural connections and memorable experiences that resonate deeply with international audiences.

Website: engawa

Press

ENGAWA Inc.



Legal Disclaimer:

