Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Needle Scaler (SBT-2016)
PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more practical and convenient needle scaler that can be used in tight spaces or when a traditional power supply is not available," said an inventor, from Priest River, Idaho, "so I invented the SCALER. My design would also be more manageable than conventional needle scalers, as there would be no cumbersome cords or hoses to get caught or tangled."
The invention provides an improved needle scaler for welders, auto body repair technicians, etc. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a 110-volt cord or an airline. It also allows the tool to be used in remote locations or tight spaces. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency during work tasks. The invention features a compact and portable design that is simple to use and fully adjustable up to 90 degrees, making it excellent for professional welders, car body repair experts, DIY enthusiasts, and others.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2016, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment