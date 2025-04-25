Hydro-Tailtm - The New Standard In Silica Dust Suppression

NEW ORLEANS, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro-TailTM proudly announces the launch of the first and only innovative universal water attachment designed for all power tools, effectively suppressing silica dust at the point of contact when cutting Tile, stone, brick, block, pavers, etc. This groundbreaking product, developed through unwavering perseverance and ingenuity, is now patent pending and ready to revolutionize the construction industries.

One Mission: YOU!

At Hydro-TailTM, we prioritize your health and safety. Our mission is to provide a solution that minimizes harmful silica dust exposure, ensuring a safer work environment for professionals across various industries. Silica dust, commonly found in construction and masonry work, poses significant health risks, including respiratory issues and lung diseases. Hydro-TailTM addresses these concerns by suppressing dust directly at its source, promoting cleaner and safer job sites.

About Hydro-TailTM

Hydro-TailTM is the culmination of extensive research and development, driven by a commitment to innovation and excellence. Our team of experts has engineered this universal water attachment to be compatible with a wide range of power tools, making it a versatile and essential addition to any toolbox. The easy-to-use design ensures seamless integration with your existing equipment, enhancing efficiency without compromising on performance.

Key Features of Hydro-TailTM:



Universal Compatibility: Designed to fit a variety of power tools, Hydro-TailTM offers unmatched versatility and convenience.

Effective Dust Suppression: By targeting dust at the point of contact, Hydro-TailTM significantly reduces airborne silica particles, creating a healthier work environment.

User-Friendly Design: Easy to install and operate, Hydro-TailTM integrates effortlessly with your current tools, saving time and effort on the job. Durability and Reliability: Constructed with high-quality materials, Hydro-TailTM is built to withstand the rigors of demanding work conditions.

We have added a new product- Introducing the Hydro-Tank!

Portable 1.3-gallon high pressure pump tank. Completely retrofitted for the HYDRO-TAIL. No water supply needed, Self-sufficient!

Join Us in Our Mission

Hydro-TailTM is more than just a product; it's a commitment to your well-being. We invite you to join us in our journey to create safer workplaces and protect the health of professionals everywhere. Experience the difference with Hydro-TailTM and take a proactive step towards a cleaner, safer future.

Please view the attached link to see us featured on Dennis Quaid's viewpoint series and visit all of our Social Media sites especially Instagram.

See us at Coverings April 29th- May 2nd! Booth 3914!

SOURCE Hydro-Tail LLC

