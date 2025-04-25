UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Announces New Trustees

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of three new Trustees -John (Jake) Ploeger, Michael D. Thomas, and Meron Yemane.

The group joins the Board during a pivotal moment as the Foundation nears the final year of its most ambitious fundraising campaign in the hospital's history – This Moment.

Mr. Ploeger is Co-Chief Executive Officer of PJ Dick - Trumbull - The Lindy Group where he plays a critical role in the companies' daily operations, leading corporate planning and development. Mr. Ploeger serves as a member of UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation's Walk for Children's event committee, for which he previously served as Chair for three years. Mr. Ploeger is also a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Southwest Pennsylvania and the Master Builders' Association and serves as a trustee for the Laborers Combined Funds.

Mr. Thomas is executive vice president and head of Corporate & Institutional Banking for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Previously, Mr. Thomas served as head of PNC Real Estate, where he oversaw the delivery of financial products and services to real estate clients and investors. Mr. Thomas is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and the Urban Land Institute. He has additionally served as board member and treasurer for the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health.

Mr. Yemane is a Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. A first-generation Eritrean American, Meron's work is grounded in the values of service, access and empowerment. He is a founding member of The Hill Society, a social club that brings business and government together in the Capital City. He is the past Chairman of the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation and became an emeritus board member in 2023 and Past Chair of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber of Commerce being its youngest and first African American Chair in its 135-year history. Meron was nominated by the governor of Pennsylvania and unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate and served a term as Commissioner for the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. Meron became a Board of Director on the UPMC Children's Hospital in 2022, becoming the first person outside of the Pittsburgh Region to serve as a Board of Director.

"Jake, Michael and Meron bring exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to revolutionize children's health – something we aspire to find when welcoming new members to the Board of Trustees," Vanessa Morehouse, Chair of the Foundation's Board said. "As we approach the final year of our historic This Moment campaign, we're thrilled to add their diverse expertise to the Board as we work to support critical advancements in pediatric health care."

For more information on UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation, visit .

About UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation

UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation is the catalyst that unites communities and contributors to create healthier futures for all children through life-changing care and cutting-edge research. As the sole fundraising arm of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, we support their vision of being the world leader in pediatric health care, education, and discovery. The Foundation is a public charity under 501(c)(3) and 170(b)(1)(A) of the Internal Revenue Service Code.

About UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Regionally, nationally, and globally, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is a leader in the treatment of childhood conditions and diseases, a pioneer in the development of new and improved therapies, and a top educator of the next generation of pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists. With generous community support, UPMC Children's Hospital has fulfilled this mission since its founding in 1890. UPMC Children's is recognized consistently for its clinical, research, educational, and advocacy-related accomplishments, including being nationally ranked in all 11 pediatric specialties by U.S. News & World Report.

