Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Set Of Audio Accessories (SDK-167)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a set of electronic accessories that would give the user the option of listening to music privately and without disturbing others, or enjoying open-air listening in an ambient atmosphere," said an inventor, from Seattle, Wash., "so I invented the THUMPERZ. My design would make listening a more enjoyable and pleasurable experience."

The invention provides a convenient set of accessories for digital music/media consumers. In doing so, it ensures wireless headphones and speakers are available if needed. As a result, it could be used in a wide range of settings, such as while commuting, exercising, working, studying, or simply relaxing. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for digital music/media consumers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SDK-167, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED